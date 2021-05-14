Teel: Notre Dame all in would give ACC football intriguing options

“It’s been a tremendous event, but is there a better model?” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said Thursday as the league closed its annual spring meetings. “… We owe it to ourselves [and] the fans to look at that.”

An expanded playoff’s impact on player safety, the regular-season and academic calendar, and a bowl system that Phillips believes “is worth saving” all must be examined.

“I think we’ll get to the right place,” Phillips said. “But to me, that’s not gonna happen in the few months or the next six months. I think that’s gonna take some time. We need to do a thorough assessment before making any major decisions.”

With no automatic bids, the current four-team format puts Notre Dame on level footing with the 64 programs that compete in the Power Five conferences. Indeed, since the CFP’s 2013 debut, the selection committee has chosen the Irish both times they survived the regular season with fewer than two defeats — in 2018 as independents and last season as an ACC member.

But what if the playoff expands to eight teams with automatic bids to each Power Five champion and the highest-ranked Group of Five champion? That would leave Notre Dame scrambling for one of two at-large spots.