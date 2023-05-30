Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gene Corrigan’s remarkable administrative career in college sports tends to obscure his playing and coaching chops, most notably in lacrosse. His passion for the sport, forged in his native Baltimore and nurtured at Duke, Washington and Lee and Virginia, came full circle Monday afternoon.

It is the first national championship for the program and for Corrigan, the Fighting Irish’s head coach for 35 seasons and a lacrosse lifer whose journey also includes stops at Western Albemarle High, UVa and Randolph-Macon.

So connected is the family to lacrosse that Monday’s postgame news conference took Corrigan back to a 1970 all-star game at W&L, where he and his brother David were team managers, and even back to his birth.

“When I was born (in 1958), my dad was the lacrosse coach at UVa,” Corrigan said, “and there were days I got dropped off on the school bus at his practice, right? So I’ve been around this for a long time and have loved it all these years. Yeah, (the championship) is pretty cool. It’s pretty special. I wish my dad was here to share it with us.”

Gene Corrigan died in 2020 at age 91. He was an honorable mention All-American at Duke and coached at St. Paul’s School in Baltimore, where he also taught Latin, English and history.

Coaching then took him to W&L and Virginia, schools he eventually served as athletic director. Gene Corrigan left Notre Dame’s AD chair in 1987 to become commissioner of the ACC, and one year later, the Fighting Irish hired Kevin as head coach.

Other than his four brothers, Kevin doesn’t recall many kids around Charlottesville with lacrosse sticks during the 1960s. But the sport grew, and he played at Albemarle High before enrolling at UVa, where in 1980 he and the Cavaliers lost the NCAA final to Johns Hopkins in double-overtime.

’Twas not the last time the event would break his heart.

Like his dad, Corrigan got his start in coaching at the high-school level, moving from Western Albemarle (assistant) to Notre Dame (assistant) to Randolph-Macon (head coach) to UVa (assistant). Given the Fighting Irish’s then-negligible lacrosse heritage, returning as big whistle presented considerable challenges.

But Corrigan quickly turned Notre Dame into a postseason staple. This year marked the program’s 26th NCAA tournament, all on his watch, and sixth appearance on championship weekend.

All Corrigan and the Irish lacked was a title, a void due largely to his alma mater and his father’s.

Five times Duke had beaten Notre Dame in the tournament, including the 2010 and ’14 finals, the former in overtime. Three times UVa had excused the Irish from the bracket.

And who awaited Notre Dame in Saturday’s semifinals? Virginia.

And after the Irish survived the Cavaliers in OT, who awaited Monday? The Blue Devils.

You just can’t make it up.

Overtime wasn’t necessary Monday.

Led by goalie Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame raced to a 6-1 halftime lead, weathered a Duke comeback and broke away from a 7-all tie.

Last May was not kind to the Corrigans. Kevin’s team was unexpectedly excluded from the NCAA tournament, and N.C. State, where his brother Boo is athletic director, was among the most glaring omissions from the NCAA baseball postseason.

Monday, baseball’s field unveiling included the Wolfpack, and three-plus hours later, the Irish were dogpiling in Philly. The victory was Corrigan's 335th at Notre Dame, extending his NCAA Division I record.

As with many championships, the moment was about not only the current roster, headlined by brothers Pat and Chris Kavanagh, but those who toiled before.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to feel right now,” Corrigan told the on-site media, “and I don’t feel this crazy euphoria as much as just this contentment of being able to watch those guys celebrate on that field in this last game.

“So we have a tradition at the end of our last games where we all stay in the locker room and our seniors talk, and they talk about the experience that they had playing for us and how much it meant to them, and they tell stories and they just share kind of great team moments where we talk together.

“I’ve always wanted to have one where ... all the stories were good; they didn’t end in a loss and tears. The tears (this time) are all going to be from joy.”

Photos: Biden marks Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery