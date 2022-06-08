Teel: Numbers favor Hokies in super regional, but baseball's volatility says beware

If there’s a more treacherous postseason gauntlet than college baseball's, please enlighten me. Why just consider the bracket mayhem that’s ensued since the field was expanded to 64 teams in 1999.

Half of the 22 subsequent champions were not among the tournament’s 16 national seeds. The lone top seed to win the College World Series was Miami, also in 1999.

Care to guess how many teams from outside the top 16 have won the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments during the same span? That would be one: Connecticut’s men in 2014.

Baseball’s trends merit our attention as Virginia Tech prepares to host Oklahoma in a best-of-3 super regional Friday-Sunday, the survivor advancing to the CWS in Omaha, Neb. The seedings and numbers stamp the Hokies as clear favorites, but rooted in frayed pitching staffs and nerves, the sport’s volatility says beware.

The tournament’s No. 4 seed, Tech (44-12) rolled through last week’s regional at English Field, defeating Wright State and Columbia, the latter twice, by a combined 46-15. Only Auburn, which drummed Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA by a 51-18 aggregate, boasted a larger victory margin.

Oklahoma (40-21) was unseeded by the tournament selection committee and earned its regional title at 13th-seeded Florida, routing Liberty and winning two of three against the Gators. This after a four-game sweep of the Big 12 tournament, capped by a dusting of Texas in the final.

Indeed, the Sooners are playing their best baseball, and their shortstop, Peyton Graham, could well be a first-round selection in next month’s MLB draft.

But the victories at Florida marked the first time this season that Oklahoma has won a series versus an opponent ranked among the top 35 in the Rating Percentage Index. Virginia Tech has series wins over top 35 RPI foes North Carolina, Louisville, Miami, Virginia and N.C. State.

The Hokies rank among the nation’s top 10 in scoring, home runs and batting average. The Sooners’ ERA of 5.45 is the worst among the tournament’s 16 remaining teams.

That's a combustible mix.

But Tech is about more than those 8.8 runs per game, 118 home runs and .313 batting average. The Hokies stand 16th nationally in fielding percentage and 27th in ERA, the latter at 4.21, more than a run better than Oklahoma’s.

Indeed, Tech, top-seeded Tennessee and ninth-seeded Texas are the only teams still playing that rank among the top 30 in scoring, home runs, batting average, ERA and fielding percentage.

Such balance is why the Hokies haven’t dropped consecutive games since mid-May and are 34-6 since a pedestrian 10-6 start. Their bats usually compensate when their pitching struggles, and vice-versa, and when both click, well, look out.

The prevailing concern surrounding Tech would be freshman ace Drue Hackenberg (10-2), one of four Hokies to make first-team All-ACC. In his last two outings, a 10-0 loss to North Carolina in the conference tournament and 15-9 victory over Wright State in the regional, he’s yielded eight earned runs in five innings.

But in the final 23 innings of the regional, the likes of Ryan Metz, Graham Firoved, Henry Weycker, Jordan Geber and Christian Worley worked to a collective ERA of 3.91. Moreover, head coach John Szefc and pitching coach Ryan Fecteau never had to beckon Tech’s most effective short reliever: Kiernan Higgins (3-0, 1.93 ERA).

“Think about that for a second,” Szefc said. “One of our best arms never even got in the game.”

Chances are the Hokies will need Higgins this weekend. Chances are they’ll confront eighth and/or ninth innings when the teams are separated by a run or two.

Oklahoma defeated Florida 5-4 in their rain-delayed regional final Monday night. Virginia Tech hasn’t played a game decided by one or two runs since a 6-4 victory over Louisville on May 15.

But the Hokies have won seven such contests in a row, summoning the mettle required if they’re to prevail this weekend and make the program’s first College World Series.