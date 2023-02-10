Only college basketball’s six power conferences share the Atlantic 10’s distinction of having multiple teams in each of the last 16 NCAA men’s tournaments. This laudable run separates the A-10 from mid-major peers such as the Mountain West and Missouri Valley and is testament to the league’s depth, even amid the inevitable churn of realignment.

But almost certainly the streak ends this season. The numbers show why, and we’ll get to those in a moment, but first some nuggets on a stretch that places the A-10 in the company of the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Pacific 12, SEC and Big 12.

During this span of 2006-23, the A-10 has been home for 19 schools, the current 15 and ex-members Xavier, Temple, Charlotte and Butler, the latter a year-long rental between the Bulldogs’ stays in the Horizon League and Big East. Fourteen of those programs account for the A-10’s 49 NCAA bids during the streak.

VCU and Xavier lead the group with seven NCAA appearances each, followed by Temple’s six. Richmond has contributed three bids, most recently last season, when the Spiders upset Big Ten tournament champion Iowa in the first round.

On Feb. 10 of last year, five A-10 teams — Saint Louis, Davidson, Dayton, VCU and Richmond — were among the nation’s top 100, as ranked by the NCAA Evaluation Tool, aka the NET. Plus, VCU led six A-10 squads whose non-conference schedules were rated in the top 170 of Division I’s 358 programs.

Most important, last season’s A-10 recorded six victories in non-league games the NET classifies as Quadrant 1, or the most difficult. The headliners were Davidson over Alabama, Dayton over Kansas and St. Bonaventure over Marquette.

This season’s A-10 pales in comparison.

Dayton (No. 81), VCU (No. 83) and Saint Louis (No. 98) are the lone top-100 clubs, and the league’s only Quad 1 win was Saint Louis beating Providence at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut. Moreover, the Billikens are the sole A-10 team whose non-conference schedule the NET ranks in the top 200.

Granted, scheduling is a chore, especially for programs outside the power conferences. Forecasting potential opponents’ quality a year or two in advance borders on impossible, and the reluctance of marquee programs to play road games versus mid-majors has been well-documented.

But A-10 teams did themselves few favors in November and December.

VCU defeated ACC co-leader Pitt at the Legends Classic in New York, a victory that would move from Quad 2 to 1 if the No. 51 Panthers jump into the top 50. UMass edged Colorado at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, and Saint Louis bested Memphis at home, both Quad 2 games.

But otherwise, the A-10’s non-league results were a mix of near-misses against highly regarded opponents and unsightly Quad 4 defeats.

Richmond fell in overtime against the College of Charleston and Syracuse but also at William & Mary. VCU lost by four to Arizona State but also at home to Jacksonville.

Loyola of Chicago arrived in the A-10 this season riding a streak of six consecutive winning records, a run that included three NCAA tournament appearances, the 2018 Final Four, 2021 Sweet 16 and Sister Jean’s emergence as a national treasure. In short, after nine seasons in the Missouri Valley, Loyola appeared to be a coup for the A-10.

But the Ramblers (8-15, 2-9) have been a disappointment from the start — they went 0-3 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November — and their NET ranking of 275th is the league’s worst.

The A-10’s commissioner since 2008, Bernadette McGlade serves on the NCAA tournament selection committee. She has steered the conference through multiple realignments and is a former ACC player (North Carolina) and coach (Georgia Tech).

In short, she understands sports’ cyclical nature and the A-10’s task in 2023-24: Start another streak of multiple-bid seasons.

