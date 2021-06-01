Teel: ODU baseball's first NCAA bid since 2014 helps coach navigate family crisis

Fittingly, Old Dominion secured its first conference baseball championship since 1996 with a home run. Equally appropriate, that victory Sunday was followed by an arduous 1,100-mile bus trek home to Norfolk from Ruston, Louisiana.

ODU defeated host Louisiana Tech 7-5 in 10 innings in the Conference USA title game, the decisive blow a two-run homer by senior outfielder Kyle Battle (Glen Allen). The win earned the Monarchs the No. 11 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and the No. 1 seed in the Columbia, South Carolina, regional, where Friday they’ll face Atlantic Sun tournament champ Jacksonville.

The Dolphins have the worst overall record (16-32) in the 64-team field and finished last in the A-Sun regular season at 3-15 before their stunning league tournament title. ODU (42-14) was comfortably in the bracket well before the C-USA tournament, largely because Battle and his teammates morphed into the nation’s most powerful lineup.

In the process, they also helped 10th-year coach Chris Finwood cope with a family tragedy that has made this season’s journey indelible.

With a veteran roster, Finwood, a former head coach at Western Kentucky and VMI, and former assistant at VCU, liked this group from the start. But never did he envision the Monarchs leading Division I with 101 home runs.