Teel: Offensively challenged Virginia drops eyesore of a game to Miami in four overtimes

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Some games you never want to end. The tension, stakes and quality of play are that compelling. And when such contests extend to overtime, it’s “bonus football,” or whatever you sport of choice may be.

Virginia’s 14-12, four-OT loss to Miami on Saturday at Scott Stadium did not approach that caliber. Rather, when Jake Garcia’s 2-point conversion ended matters at 4:03 p.m. — this after a replay review — the game was put out of its considerable misery.

This wasn’t the Hurricanes making more plays. This was the Cavaliers making more mistakes.

“My stomach is literally knotted,” first-year Virginia coach Tony Elliott said.

No wonder.

For the second consecutive game, the Cavaliers did not yield an offensive touchdown and limited an ACC opponent to fewer than 300 yards. But unlike a 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech, where the Yellow Jackets’ TD came on an interception return, UVa could not muster a touchdown of its own.

The Cavaliers were exceptional defensively, allowing only four Andres Borregales field goals before Garcia’s conversion. Linebacker Nick Jackson (14) and safety Coen King (13) combined for 27 tackles, while cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress each broke up two passes.

“We shouldn’t have even let it get to overtime,” said safety Antonio Clary (six tackles, including a sack).

That’s awfully harsh.

Sure, Miami grinded 53 yards on 13 plays to the Borregales 20-yard field goal that forced overtime as regulation expired. And yes, Henry Parrish rumbled for 113 yards on 24 carries. But when you don’t allow a touchdown, you expect to win.

You should win!

Indeed, Saturday marked the first time since a 3-0 loss to Rutgers in 1981 that the Cavaliers dropped a game in which the opponent didn’t manage a touchdown.

And had Virginia prevailed in the 2-point conversion contest that OT becomes in the third session, this would have been its first win sans touchdown since opening the 1980 season with a 6-3 conquest of Navy, coached then by eventual Cavaliers big whistle George Welsh.

That neither team scored a touchdown Saturday reflected the rash of errors both committed, especially in the red zone.

The Hurricanes’ worst was an illegal substitution penalty that turned third-and-goal at the 2 on the final possession of regulation into third-and-goal from the 7. Singling out UVa’s worst is more challenging.

Was it Brennan Armstrong’s flip to an in-motion Keytaon Thompson on first-and-goal from the 3 that lost 7 yards when Thompson retreated after initial contact? Or was it tight end Grant Misch’s end-zone drop on fourth-and-goal from the 2?

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings blamed himself for calling an inside run to Perris Jones on third-and-2 from the 4, a play that lost 2 yards and forced the Cavaliers to settle for the second of Will Bettridge’s four field goals.

And the final gaffe came in the third overtime as Virginia lined up for its 2-point attempt. Looking to force the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2) to tip their coverage — man-to-man or zone? — the Cavaliers ran some presnap motion, but center Ty Furnish did not snap the ball on the called count, causing the entire offense to jump.

Three yards away from winning the game, Virginia now was 8 yards out, and Armstrong just missed connecting with Dontayvion Wicks on an end-zone fade route.

There were myriad other missed opportunities for the Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC), but you get the drift.

Armstrong completed passes of 64 yards to Mike Hollins, 47 yards to Lavel Davis and 30 yards to Thompson. Armstrong also rushed for, excluding 23 lost yards on five sacks, 90 yards on 15 carries.

Still, nary a touchdown.

“Those games right there, those hurt,” said Clary, who quickly dismissed any notion that the defense is irritated at the offense.

“We know we’re an explosive offense,” Hollins said.

They were last season, with much the same personnel. But the coaching transition has disoriented the veterans.

Explosive offenses don’t average 16.9 points, as Virginia is this season. Explosive offenses don’t fail to score a touchdown in two contests, as the Cavaliers have done — the other occasion was at Illinois.

“The success that they’re having is breeding confidence,” Elliott said of the defense, “and the guys are having a lot of fun. I’ve got to get the guys on offense to have fun, and the fun is in playing. The fun is in the opportunity.”