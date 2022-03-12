Teel: On a landmark night for the program, handyman Justyn Mutts steadies Hokies in ACC tournament upset of UNC

NEW YORK — Darius Maddox’s two game-winning 3-pointers, in less than two weeks no less, will be centerpieces of Virginia Tech’s 2021-22 highlight montage, essential and improbable moments in the Hokies’ run to postseason.

Here’s a shot that figures to land on the cutting room floor, a shot that nonetheless stabilized Tech in a turbulent stretch that could have denied this program a benchmark ACC tournament victory Friday night at Barclays Center.

And in dog-bites-man news, the author of the shot was this team’s resourceful handyman: Justyn Mutts.

Granted, recognizing a pivotal instant in a 13-point game that one team led for the final 25-plus minutes may seem like a stretch, but stick with me here as we ponder Virginia Tech’s 72-59 semifinal conquest of North Carolina.

The result itself is historic for the 22-12 Hokies, lifting them into their first ACC title game and perhaps nudging them into the NCAA tournament bracket. Saturday night, seventh-seeded Tech, chasing the program’s first conference tournament championship since Charlie Moir’s 1979 Hokies won the Metro, encounter top-seeded Duke.

The matchup may not have happened without Mutts.

Once down by 20, third-seeded Carolina had scored nine consecutive points, and with more than nine minutes remaining, the crowd of 15,994 sensed a shift and roared accordingly. Fueling the passion on both sides, a hard, senseless open-court foul by Tech’s Hunter Cattoor on RJ Davis.

Scoreless on four straight possessions, the Hokies desperately needed a bucket to settle themselves and quiet the Tar Heels faithful. Enter Mutts.

Receiving a pass from Keve Aluma on the wing, he patiently and oh-so-forcefully maneuvered toward the rim, his back to the basket and pressed against Brady Manek, who tried to leverage Mutts away not only with leg strength but also a forearm pressed into Mutts’ back.

‘Twas all in vain.

When the 6-foot-7 Mutts reached the paint, he turned his body, elevated over the 6-9 Manek and flipped in a half-hook with his left, non-shooting, hand.

Then, after Nahiem Alleyne swiped the ball from Davis, Maddox absorbed contact from Caleb Love, made a right-wing 3-pointer and converted the ensuing free throw.

Tech led 60-43. The storm had been weathered.

Mutts “does an unbelievable job of lowering his center of gravity,” Tech coach Mike Young said, “and he’s strong as an ox, his lower body. And rooting that defender down underneath the charge circle and getting over him, right shoulder, left shoulder. He can do it with a bunch of players, just had a little more success doing it tonight.

“But I agree, maybe the shot of the game, kind of got us righted, got us going in the proper direction again.”

Led by Mutts, Alleyne and Cattoor defensively, plus Maddox’s career-high 20 points off the bench, the Hokies controlled much of the game.

“Man, we just had an edge to us all night defensively,” Young said.

That edge harassed the 24-9 Tar Heels into dreadful 3-of-26 shooting from deep.

“Well, particularly in the first half, I felt like we got good looks from three,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. "We just missed them. Then in the second half, I felt a lot of our threes were contested and were forced. They were switching a lot. Their physicality bothered us.”

The author of decisive 3-pointers at Miami in late February and here in the tournament against Clemson, Maddox earned a career-high 29 minutes Friday with not only 7-of-12 shooting, 4-of-5 beyond the arc, but also a career-best six rebounds.

Now yearning to reach your first ACC tournament final, and erase some doubts about your NCAA tournament qualifications, you might as well play a literal and figurative blueblood, right? Six-time NCAA champion North Carolina qualifies on both counts, and oh by the way, was playing its best basketball of the season.

The Tar Heels swept the Hokies during the regular season and had won six consecutive games, including a Thursday quarterfinal over Virginia.

Tech players had all day to ponder their postseason fate and, if so inclined, to see the hourly bracket projections touted by ESPN as if they were gospel. The news was discouraging as fellow NCAA aspirants such as Indiana and Texas A&M advanced in the Big Ten and SEC tournaments, respectively.

But playing their third game in as many days, the Hokies countered with their own signature win, and now they face Duke in retiring Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final ACC tournament game.

Duke defeated Tech 76-65 in late December at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the teams’ lone meeting this season. That setback was part of the Hokies’ 2-7 ACC start, one that created an air of desperation as they hunted a second consecutive NCAA bid.

Since, they are 12-2.

“I think just because we’re desperate doesn’t mean we’re not confident,” Aluma said.

That confidence was never more evident than Friday night.