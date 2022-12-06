Teel: On college football's penultimate 4-team playoff and the bowl season's most awkward pairing

Just when you thought college football’s incurably and marvelously defective postseason couldn’t get any more absurd ...

At 4:02 p.m., Sunday, Louisville confirmed its Fenway Bowl date against rival Cincinnati. Seventeen-plus hours later, the Bearcats announced their hiring of Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield.

We’ve recently grown accustomed to players opting out of bowls to prepare for the NFL draft or transfer. We’ve shrugged for years at the rash of coaching transactions that coincides with bowl season.

But Satterfield’s move after four turbulent years at Louisville is next level.

Can ESPN convince Satterfield to serve as on-air analyst for the game? Should he ceremoniously cross the field from Louisville’s sideline to Cincinnati’s before kickoff?

Bowls outside the College Football Playoff are mere exhibitions, so let’s have some fun with this. Be like pitcher Jake Diekman, who was traded from the Rangers to the Diamondbacks during the teams’ 2018 interleague series in Phoenix. He rode the bullpen cart from one dugout to the other.

The Cardinals, by the way, elevated director of player development and former Louisville receiver Deion Branch to interim head coach for the Fenway Bowl. Branch was the MVP of New England’s Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2005.

Some other musings on the 41 bowl matchups unveiled Sunday:

LIBERTY ALSO will have an interim head coach, co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge, for its postseason contest, the Boca Raton Bowl against Mid-American Conference champion Toledo. Most notably for the Flames, they landed an accomplished successor to Hugh Freeze, who exited to Auburn after four years in Lynchburg.

Jamey Chadwell’s move from Coastal Carolina, where his teams were 31-6 the last three seasons, to Liberty is a testament to the Flames’ resources, infrastructure and four consecutive bowl appearances. As Liberty heads to Conference USA in 2023, bank on Chadwell’s bunch contending immediately.

AS USUAL, THE CFP selection committee chose the semifinalists wisely, starting with Georgia and Michigan, the Bowl Subdivision’s lone unbeatens and the clear top two seeds.

Third-seeded Texas Christian’s only stumble was in Saturday’s Big 12 title game, in overtime against a quality Kansas State group the Horned Frogs defeated during the regular season. Ohio State (11-1) came up small in its biggest moment, at home Nov. 26 against Michigan, but was marginally more qualified than Tennessee (10-2) or Alabama (10-2) for the fourth slot.

The mystery for ACC fans is whether Clemson (11-2), which routed North Carolina in the league title game and finished seventh in the CFP rankings, would have cracked the top four absent its bumbling 31-30 Thanksgiving weekend loss to state rival South Carolina.

Playoff guidelines charge the committee with valuing conference championships, and Ohio State didn’t reach the Big Ten title contest. But the committee also weighs common opponents, and the Buckeyes’ 21-10 season-opening victory over visiting Notre Dame contrasts starkly with the Tigers’ 35-14 road loss to the Fighting Irish.

CRAZY AS IT SOUNDS, Clemson would have earned the No. 3 seed and an opening-round bye under the 12-team playoff model that debuts in 2024-25.

Here’s how it works: The six highest-rated conference champions — Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, Utah, Kansas State and Tulane — are automatic qualifiers, with the top four receiving a first-round bye. The six at-large selections — TCU, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, USC and Penn State — are based on the final CFP rankings.

The final two at-larges, USC and Penn State, would have made the field over Washington and Florida State.

So this season’s first-round games would have been Tulane at TCU, Penn State at Ohio State, USC at Alabama, and Kansas State at Tennessee. The winners would have faced Utah, Clemson, Michigan and Georgia, respectively, in the quarterfinals.

What’s not to like?

CLEMSON’S ORANGE BOWL clash with No. 6 Tennessee headlines the ACC’s nine-game postseason docket. Only two other ACC teams will encounter ranked opponents: North Carolina plays No. 15 Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, while Pitt faces No. 18 UCLA.

Former ACC rivals N.C. State and Maryland, who met every season from 1956-2013, reunite in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

RENDERED INELIGIBLE by the NCAA's draconian rules for programs transitioning to the Bowl Subdivision, James Madison (8-3) is the best team not competing in a bowl.

Meanwhile, because not enough teams attained the six-win minimum, Rice (5-7) was awarded a Lending Tree Bowl date with Southern Miss.