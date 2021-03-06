Teel: One pandemic year later, ACC basketball tournament set for return to Greensboro

Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Financial markets were panicked.

“It didn’t make sense to me that whatever we were trying to avoid was not going to be prevalent in the facility,” Hamilton said. “In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘It’s bad enough to almost empty the arena, but it’s OK to go play in it and have the families of the kids in the stands?’”

Clemson coach Brad Brownell was similarly concerned, and that Thursday morning’s television news heightened his stress. But when he called Graham Neff, the Tigers’ deputy athletic director, Neff said the game was on.

In the arena, where unfettered crowds had witnessed four games Wednesday, ACC and Coliseum staff prepared for an unprecedented day. As then-Commissioner John Swofford walked toward the ACC Network set for a 9:30 a.m., interview, I asked him if the quarterfinals would be played.

He smiled, said yes and told the network's Mark Packer and Wes Durham the same.

College presidents across the landscape, the ACC’s led by Duke’s Vincent Price, were having grave reservations, and as Florida State and Clemson completed their warm-ups in the virtually barren Coliseum, the cascade of cancellations began.