Teel: Opener against No. 10 North Carolina unlike any other for Hokies

Also, let’s not forget North Carolina’s burdens and doubts.

This is the Tar Heels’ first top-10 preseason ranking since 1997, the final year of Mack Brown’s first coaching tenure at UNC. Moreover, the Tar Heels haven’t won an ACC football championship since 1980, when linebacker Lawrence Taylor was their ringleader.

Quarterback Sam Howell is a legit Heisman Trophy aspirant and could join the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck, Mario Williams, Peyton Manning and, going way back, Bill Dudley, as Hokies opponents who were selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

Last season’s starting offensive line returns, and the defense should be, at minimum, an upgrade from 2020, when North Carolina ranked 64th nationally in opponents’ scoring average at 29.4 points per game.

But as well as the Tar Heels have recruited since Brown returned in November 2018, losing 1,000-yard rushers Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, and 1,000-yard receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome — Newsome’s 1,000-yard season was in 2019 — is a blow, as it would be for any program.