Teel: Oral Roberts, Loyola, Syracuse headline most improbable Sweet 16

“As I told the guys, we’re not going to let somebody put a number in front of our name and tell us that’s our worth or that’s our value,” Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills said. “We are not capitulating to anybody here.”

Syracuse is of similar mind. This marks the third time the Orange has been a double-digit NCAA seed since joining the ACC in 2013, and on each occasion Jim Boeheim’s team has defied others’ expectations.

The Orange reached the 2016 Final Four as a 10-seed, the 2018 Elite Eight as an 11 and this year as an 11 is set to face Houston in Saturday’s Midwest Regional semifinals. Syracuse’s combined ACC record in those seasons: 26-26.

Framed another way: In eight years of ACC membership, the Orange is 79-65 in league games (.549 winning percentage) and 10-4 in the NCAA tournament (.714).

The common thread is opponents unaccustomed to attacking a 2-3 zone defense, a hallmark of Boeheim’s 45-year Hall of Fame tenure. But the centerpiece of the Orange’s victories over San Diego State and West Virginia last weekend was Buddy Boeheim, the coach’s son.