Teel: Pandemic accelerating college basketball's record transfer rate

“This is really something that the student-athletes deserve, and I feel strongly about this.”

Heightening this offseason’s challenge for coaches: Due to the pandemic, the NBA has yet to set a deadline for players to withdraw from the draft, complicating and extending personnel uncertainty for college programs until a date unknown.

“You have to be able to change on the fly … and if you’re not willing to do that, it’s probably not going to work,” Pastner said. “This year is the [trickiest] of them all because of the seniors having the freedom to come back. … You’re now the head coach and general manager because it is roster management.”

Senior Bubba Parham, a VMI transfer, has already informed Pastner he intends to return next season as Georgia Tech aims to defend its ACC tournament championship. Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, the conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, are undecided.

But wait, there’s another layer looming for transfers and coaches to navigate: By the start of the 2021-22 college sports calendar, either the NCAA or federal government will have passed legislation allowing college athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses.