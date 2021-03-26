Teel: Pandemic accelerating college basketball's record transfer rate

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, 840 Division I men’s college basketball players had entered the transfer market. Updated by the minute at VerbalCommits.com, the list will have grown considerably by the time you read this.
Last season’s total was 1,026, about three per program, a record sure to fall this offseason and almost certain to affect your favorite team(s).
No sport is exempt, but the escalating transfer numbers are especially glaring in men’s basketball. Indeed, an NCAA study released in July said that 15.3% of men’s basketball players in 2018-19 had transferred from another four-year school, a rate trailing only men’s soccer (18.6%) and women’s beach volleyball (18.4%).
But as the 2020 and ’21 data show, basketball is fast-tracking to 20% or beyond, and the pandemic is likely accelerating the trend.
COVID-19 precluded a traditional campus experience in 2020-21, isolating athletes from their classmates and compounding any frustration over minutes, style of play, coaching techniques, etc. Moreover, the NCAA’s decision not to count 2020-21 against athletes’ eligibility clock created a larger pool of potential transfers.
Combine the pandemic’s effects with an impending and long-overdue NCAA rule that allows any athlete to transfer one time without sitting out a season and you have more incentive than ever to explore options.
Athletes in sports other than men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, football and men’s ice hockey already have that ability. The playing field soon will be leveled.
Impatience and bad advice will cause some misguided transfer decisions — sometimes adversity should be embraced instead of discarded — but freedom of movement is only fair.
“Whether pandemic or not, once they change the rule that you don’t have to sit, I just think this is going to be the norm,” Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner said Thursday. “… I wouldn’t be surprised when it’s all said and done if you get to 1,500-2,000 names.”
Players from VCU, Richmond, William & Mary, George Mason, Old Dominion, VMI and Radford have entered the NCAA transfer portal during the 2020-21 cycle, as have peers from 12 ACC teams. The latter group includes Virginia’s Casey Morsell, Virginia Tech’s Jalen Cone and Joe Bamisile, North Carolina’s Walker Kessler, six from Wake Forest and five from Pittsburgh.
Little wonder that coaches monitor the portal multiple times each day. There’s too much talent to ignore.
Three of the six leading vote-getters for All-ACC this season were transfers: Louisville guard Carlik Jones (Radford), Virginia forward Sam Hauser (Marquette) and Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma (Wofford), Jones and Aluma proving that you don’t need to be on ESPN regularly to have ACC chops.
Headlined by Davidson’s Kellan Grady, Northeastern’s Tyson Walker and Massachusetts’ Tre Mitchell, this year’s crop of mid-major transfers could match, or exceed, that impact on power conferences such as the ACC and Big Ten.
In the first policy change of new commissioner Jim Phillips’ tenure, the ACC went a step further earlier this month, eliminating a rule that required athletes who transfer within the league to sit out a season of competition.
No coach relishes competing against a former player during the league schedule, and some flat-out object, but Phillips, a former assistant basketball coach at Arizona State, believes athletes should have the same choices as coaches, administrators, faculty and the general student body.
“The time’s just come,” Phillips told me the day the change was announced. “… I understand it causes some angst among our coaches and programs, and I don’t look lightly on any of that. … [But] why wouldn’t you want those student-athletes to stay in your conference? Why wouldn’t you want those tremendous young people to stay locally, so to speak, within the footprint of your 15 institutions?
“This is really something that the student-athletes deserve, and I feel strongly about this.”
Heightening this offseason’s challenge for coaches: Due to the pandemic, the NBA has yet to set a deadline for players to withdraw from the draft, complicating and extending personnel uncertainty for college programs until a date unknown.
“You have to be able to change on the fly … and if you’re not willing to do that, it’s probably not going to work,” Pastner said. “This year is the [trickiest] of them all because of the seniors having the freedom to come back. … You’re now the head coach and general manager because it is roster management.”
Senior Bubba Parham, a VMI transfer, has already informed Pastner he intends to return next season as Georgia Tech aims to defend its ACC tournament championship. Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, the conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, are undecided.
But wait, there’s another layer looming for transfers and coaches to navigate: By the start of the 2021-22 college sports calendar, either the NCAA or federal government will have passed legislation allowing college athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses.
Which schools are best prepared to help their athletes maximize NIL potential? And how will athletes weigh those opportunities?