Teel: Pandemic basketball 'has taken a toll,' but players, coaches grateful for opportunity

The A-10 and CAA envy that 82% success rate.

If its two remaining contests are played, the CAA will have staged 51 of 90 conference games, 56.7%. If its eight remaining dates are played, the A-10 will check in at 71.4% (90 of 126).

The 11-member Big South, which includes Radford, Longwood and Hampton, has completed its regular season with an exceptional 87.3% play rate for conference dates (96 of 110).

“It’s test to test, game to game,” said Mike Rhoades, coach of A-10 co-leader VCU. “Are we playing? Are we not playing? Who are we playing? … The craziness of all the postponements and cancellations: That has taken a toll on everybody, and anybody that says otherwise, they’re lying. That has taken a toll on players, administrators and coaches.”

Through copious amounts of self-discipline and sheer luck, the Rams have been spared a pause, their considerable scheduling drama created by infections elsewhere.

Conversely, Clemson on Wednesday returned from its second extended break with a road victory at Wake Forest. Following their initial pause, the Tigers lost three consecutive games by a combined 72 points.