Teel: Peacocks and the ACC strutting into NCAA tournament's Sweet 16

Counter narratives, first-year head coaches and strutting Peacocks. Two stars who learned the game from female role models, 31 combined national titles and a program primed to join the championship club.

Welcome to the regional semifinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, aka the Sweet 16, the product of 52 games that torched millions of our brackets but on several occasions left us breathless.

As usual, pedigree reigns. The remaining teams include eight past national champions — UCLA, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Villanova, Arkansas, Michigan and Arizona — and two-time runner-up Gonzaga, the tournament’s top overall seed.

There’s only one intruder from outside the sport’s power structure: Saint Peter’s.

Winners of the Metro Atlantic Athletic tournament, the Peacocks broadsided Kentucky and defeated Murray State to become the third No. 15 seed to reach the regional semis, joining Oral Roberts last season and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. Led by Daryl Banks and Doug Edert, they played with the underdog’s joy and freedom that captivate us each March and make college basketball’s postseason unique.

No chatter of upsets is complete without a hat tip to Richmond. The Spiders’ first-round conquest of Iowa marked their ninth NCAA tournament victory as a No. 12 seed or lower, five more than any program since seeding began in 1979 — that nugget courtesy of ESPN.

Also, through the tournament’s first two rounds, Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard is the only player to record more than 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game. He had 24, six and six versus Iowa.

On deck for Saint Peter’s is Purdue on Friday in Philadelphia, about a 90-minute drive from its Jersey City campus. The Boilermakers tower over most opponents — center Zach Edey is 7-foot-4, 295 pounds — and their best player is guard Jaden Ivey.

During Purdue’s second-round victory Sunday over Texas, television coverage often cut to a conference room in Norman, Okla., where Notre Dame’s women’s team was watching the proceedings. The reason? Ivey’s mother, Niele, is the Fighting Irish’s head coach, and they were preparing for their second-round contest against Oklahoma on Monday — Notre Dame won 108-64.

There were no similar cutaways Sunday as Mark Williams’ scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking helped Duke defeat Michigan State. But for all his gifts, Williams is not the most renowned member of his Virginia Beach family to play for the Blue Devils.

His older sister, Elizabeth, was a four-time All-American at Duke, led the Blue Devils to four NCAA tournament appearances and plays for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Duke heads the ACC’s Sweet 16 contingent, joining North Carolina and Miami, the fifth time in the past seven NCAA tournaments that at least three teams from the league have advanced this far. Moreover, these are the 16th regional semifinals to showcase both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels.

Dare we even think about a potential Duke-Carolina Final Four collision? The rivals have never met in the NCAA tournament, and with Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s pending retirement, and after the Tar Heels’ win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in his final home game, a clash in the national semifinals would be epic.

Comparing leagues and boasting about your favorite is part of college sports’ charm, especially in postseason. And the “ACC, ACC” chant that echoed in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday night as Miami, immediately following Duke’s win on the same court, upset Southeastern Conference regular-season champ Auburn was an amusing dig at the SEC.

Indeed, the ACC’s 8-2 tournament record thus far has many crowing that the season-long narrative of a subpar year for the conference was false. But was it?

Does UNC’s overtime upset of defending national champion Baylor and Miami’s emphatic victory over Auburn erase the ACC’s 4-16 record versus ranked nonconference opponents during the regular season? Should Wake Forest, despite a tame nonleague schedule, the likes of which have doomed NCAA bubble teams for decades, have made the field?

No and no.

Given the Tar Heels’ and Hurricanes’ credentials, were they undervalued as No. 8 and No. 10 seeds, respectively? In hindsight, absolutely.

Did several ACC squads improve after struggling during their nonconference schedules? No doubt, but such is the case nationwide as teams adjust to the talent drain from the season prior and the influx of freshmen and transfers.

North Carolina’s Hubert Davis navigated that challenge well and is among four first-year coaches to steer his group to the Sweet 16, joining Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, Texas Tech’s Mark Adams and Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger. Adams was a recent guest on Krzyzewski’s satellite radio show, and Thursday in a West semifinal, Adams and the Red Raiders will attempt to end the Blue Devils’ season and Krzyzewski’s career.

Miami’s Jim Larranaga earned national acclaim in 2006 when he coached George Mason, then competing in the Colonial Athletic Association, to the Final Four. But now that he has the Hurricanes, mired in mediocrity prior to his arrival, in the Sweet 16 for the third time in the past nine tournaments, he merits further applause.

What doesn’t merit applause is my bracket, even with Gonzaga still alive.

Since I often lose the family pool to my wife and/or our 10-year-old daughter, I’m accustomed to March humility. But when half your Final Four, Kentucky and Iowa in this case, depart in the first round, and a third, Tennessee, loses in the second, your bracket is officially shredded.