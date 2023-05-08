Transfer mania in college sports has taught us many lessons. Among the most striking: The human mind can process only so many changes in address; more important, talent often translates up.

Evidence of the latter is overwhelming and visible on the biggest stages.

With 19 points and 10 rebounds, East Carolina transfer Tristen Newton was Connecticut’s leading scorer and rebounder in the NCAA tournament final against San Diego State. Texas Christian’s starters in the College Football Playoff title game versus Georgia included transfers from Navy, Southern Methodist and Louisiana-Monroe.

Gaze closer to home in the ACC and you’ll find similar cases of transfers from less prominent programs thriving at the Power Five level.

Norchad Omier (Arkansas State) and Jordan Miller (George Mason) earned second-team all-conference honors this past season and were indispensable to Miami’s Final Four squad. Grant Basile (Wright State) was Virginia Tech’s leading scorer and No. 2 rebounder, while D.J. Burns (Winthrop) led N.C. State in shooting percentage, offensive rebounds and blocked shots.

Jayden Gardner (ECU) paced Virginia in scoring and rebounding a year ago while making third-team all-league. He joined Basile and Burns this season as an honorable mention selection.

Carlik Jones made first-team All-ACC in 2021 after transferring from Radford to Louisville. Keve Aluma (Wofford) led Virginia Tech in scoring in 2021 and ’22 and was second-team all-league both seasons. Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia (Indiana State) also was second-team a year ago, after which the Memphis Grizzlies drafted him in the first round with the 19th overall pick.

Last season’s All-ACC football teams included transfers from Richmond, Liberty, Old Dominion and Fairmont State, each of whom was selected in last month’s NFL draft. They were Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner, Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (Manchester High), Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White and N.C. State offensive guard Chandler Zavara.

But the conference’s most dynamic football transfer, regardless of previous school, was Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (Albany). The leading vote-getter for All-ACC defense, he led the league in sacks per game, ranked second in tackles for loss and punctuated his year with a season-high seven tackles in a bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Verse delayed his inevitable NFL draft selection for another year at Florida State and figures to be a consensus preseason All-American. He’s 6-foot-4, 248 pounds and — yikes — was part of a state championship 4x400 relay team at his central Pennsylvania high school.

Recruiting transfers is akin to purchasing a home in a sellers’ market. There’s minimal time to deliberate, and if you wait too long, chances are another buyer pounces.

The condensed calendar forces coaches and their support staffs to make snap decisions on talent, character and fit. That’s a recipe for missteps, but a keen eye, astute research and considerable good fortune can produce season-altering gems.

That’s why you read and hear so much about the transfer portal: It is essential to effective roster management, much like free agency in the pros.

Virginia Tech’s hopes for reviving its offense this football season in large measure hinge on first-year transfers such as receivers Ali Jennings (ODU), Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) and Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee), plus running back Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T). Derrick Canteen (Georgia Southern) is a promising addition at cornerback.

State rival Virginia might well start Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett at quarterback, and next basketball season, the Cavaliers will lean on high-scoring transfers Jordan Minor (Merrimack) and Andrew Rohde (St. Thomas of Minnesota).

Whether from high school or via the transfer portal, no addition to your favorite team is a sure thing. Not Bronny James for USC basketball or Sam Hartman for Notre Dame football.

But just remember, don’t judge a transfer based on the name on the front of his jersey, for this isn’t a coronation or the Kentucky Derby. Pedigree is not paramount.

