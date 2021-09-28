Teel: 'People talk about Coastal chaos. It's ACC chaos'

The gold standard for ACC football anarchy is 2008. For the only time in conference history, every team lost at least three league games, and unranked Virginia Tech defeated No. 18 Boston College in the ACC championship game.

Indeed, that season is a benchmark for all of college football. Since the ACC’s founding in 1953, no other Bowl Subdivision conference has experienced a year in which each of its teams lost more than two league contests.

Early ACC results in 2021 suggest a sequel is possible. Not probable mind you — Miami, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke and Syracuse have yet to start conference play — but certainly imaginable.

Consider: Atlantic Division favorite Clemson, Coastal Division favorite North Carolina and Miami were the ACC’s representatives in The Associated Press’ preseason top 25. Each is 2-2.

The Tigers can’t score, the Hurricanes can’t tackle and, once again, the Tar Heels can’t stand prosperity.

Conversely, Wake Forest, picked by conference media to finish fifth in the Atlantic and without a winning conference record since 2011, is undefeated and No. 24 in the AP poll.

“People talk about Coastal chaos,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “It’s ACC chaos. It’s Atlantic [and] Coastal.”