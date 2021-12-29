Teel: Pinstripe Bowl blowout sentences Hokies to third losing season in four years

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech, a football program that reveled in 25 consecutive winning seasons from 1993-2017, completed its third losing season in four years Wednesday at the Pinstripe Bowl.
More than any glaring position need — can you say quarterback? — that stark overview underscores the task awaiting new coach Brent Pry and his staff.
Hired in early December to replace the deposed Justin Fuente, Pry was on-site at Yankee Stadium for Wednesday’s 54-10 whipping from Maryland. He visited ESPN’s booth for a second-quarter cameo, only to see Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Darryl Jones.
The one-play drive lasted 14 seconds. Ouch.
Interim Tech coach J.C. Price warned Tuesday that his depleted roster — injuries, opt outs and transfers were the culprits — could be most exposed on special teams. Sure enough, Maryland’s Tarheeb Still returned Peter Moore’s first punt of the afternoon 92 yards for a touchdown and the afternoon’s initial points.
The offense and defense were no better as the Hokies endured their most-lopsided defeat since a 45-0 whitewash at, of all places, Vanderbilt.
Think of all the great teams to have bested the Hokies since, headlined by eventual national champions such as Southern California, Alabama, Miami, Clemson and LSU. None vanquished Tech by this many points.
“You’re plowing snow uphill,” Price said.
Keep in mind this was a Maryland bunch that, like Tech, finished the regular season 6-6. Moreover, the Terps had lost six of their last eight outings, a stretch that included beatings of 37 points from Iowa, 49 points from Ohio State and 41 points from Michigan.
A functional offense might not have spared the Hokies defeat, but it certainly could have saved them the pain of a blowout. But good luck when you’re top four wide receivers from the regular season are missing.
That was Tech’s plight without Tayvion Robinson (transferred to Kentucky), Tre Turner (opted out), Kaleb Smith (leg injury) and Da’Wain Lofton (illness).
“Yeah,” quarterback Connor Blumrick said after his first collegiate start in place of Braxton Burmeister (transfer portal). “It’s always rough when you’re missing your ... first and second string.”
Before the Hokies jetted to New York, Price emphasized to the media that, no matter the roster’s state of disrepair, the Pinstripe result would not carry an asterisk.
“It’s a win or a loss,” Price said that day, “and we’re going to roll with the guys who want to be here.”
An admirable mindset, but one that again magnifies the road ahead for Pry, and for that matter Price, his associate head coach and defensive line coach.
Tech (259 yards) managed barely half of Maryland’s total offense (481 yards) and yielded a staggering 9.1 yards per snap as the Terps passed and ran with similar ease. Tagovailoa completed 20 of 24 passes (83.3%) for 265 yards and two touchdowns, both to Darryl Jones and was rarely pressured.
Indeed, Wednesday marked the third time this season the Hokies failed to record a sack, and they finished the season with only 25, yet another void that Pry, Penn State’s former defensive coordinator, must address.
To be fair, the Hokies’ three recent losing seasons have been relatively benign. Tech was 6-7 in 2018, followed by 5-6 last year and 6-7 this season.
Indeed, the list of programs to finish at least two games under .500 more recently than the Hokies — 1992 was the last time for them — includes each of their 13 ACC colleagues, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
Translation: Neither Pry, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock nor Hokies faithful need panic. But suffice to say, this program aches for an infusion of talent, from the transfer portal and high school ranks.
“We’ve got a lot of good kids coming back,” Price said, citing quarterback Tajh Bullock, cornerback D.J. Harvey and defensive ends Cole Nelson and Mattheus Carroll — Bullock made his Hokies debut Wednesday and completed two passes for 27 yards.
The next time we see Virginia Tech in competition beyond an intrasquad scrimmage, the Hokies will be opening the Pry era Labor Day weekend at Old Dominion, a matchup and venue oozing with storylines.
First, the contest matches Pry against his friend and former Penn State colleague, Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne. Second, the date sends Tech to Norfolk for the first time since what was arguably the rock-bottom moment of Fuente’s tenure leading the program: a 49-35 loss to ODU in 2018.
Pry will make his Lane Stadium debut the following week against an ACC rival to be announced this winter when the league releases next year’s schedule. But a quick perusal of non-conference obligations for other ACC teams that week reveals Boston College as the likely opponent.
Eight-plus months of work await before a season that can’t help but be at least a little more tranquil than 2021.
“It caught up to us tonight,” Price said of the chaos. “I hoped it wouldn’t.”
