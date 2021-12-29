Teel: Pinstripe Bowl blowout sentences Hokies to third losing season in four years

An admirable mindset, but one that again magnifies the road ahead for Pry, and for that matter Price, his associate head coach and defensive line coach.

Tech (259 yards) managed barely half of Maryland’s total offense (481 yards) and yielded a staggering 9.1 yards per snap as the Terps passed and ran with similar ease. Tagovailoa completed 20 of 24 passes (83.3%) for 265 yards and two touchdowns, both to Darryl Jones and was rarely pressured.

Indeed, Wednesday marked the third time this season the Hokies failed to record a sack, and they finished the season with only 25, yet another void that Pry, Penn State’s former defensive coordinator, must address.

To be fair, the Hokies’ three recent losing seasons have been relatively benign. Tech was 6-7 in 2018, followed by 5-6 last year and 6-7 this season.

Indeed, the list of programs to finish at least two games under .500 more recently than the Hokies — 1992 was the last time for them — includes each of their 13 ACC colleagues, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.