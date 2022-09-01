Teel: Play for OT or go for 2? New Hokies coach Brent Pry vows 'to take some risks'

Brent Pry debuts as a head coach Friday when he leads Virginia Tech against Old Dominion, and few understand his approach to the milestone better than Shawn Quinn.

Pry and Quinn go back 20 years, to their days together as Louisiana assistants under former Hokies offensive coordinator Rickey Bustle. Moreover, Quinn, Tech’s Sam linebackers coach, is just three years removed from his baptism by fire.

“First game,” Quinn said, “you’re wanting to make sure every single little thing you’ve got covered and you’re waking up at 4 in the morning and going, ‘What about this scenario?’ Brent’s a very thorough guy and he’s obviously been trained under some great head coaches like James Franklin and others. Jeff Monken. He’s got a lot of bases covered.”

Indeed, Pry served under Franklin at Penn State and Vanderbilt, and, along with Quinn, under Monken at Georgia Southern. Monken parlayed four winning seasons in as many years at Georgia Southern into the head-coaching position at Army West Point.

Quinn thinks so highly of Pry that he walked away from his first big-whistle gig, at Savannah State, to join Pry’s Virginia Tech staff this year. As the Hokies prepared for ODU, Quinn’s mind drifted back to his inaugural game with the Tigers in 2019.

Savannah State had not enjoyed a winning season since 1998, and in Florida Tech it faced what Quinn believed was a superior team. But with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, D’Vonn Gibbons’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Cameron White drew Quinn’s Tigers within 23-22.

Kick the point-after and force overtime, or attempt a 2-point conversion for the win?

Quinn did not hesitate.

Savannah State “was a losing entity,” he said. “... So I was sending a message to the players and the administration that we were all in on winning, and I thought there was no better way than to do it against a better football team and try to go for two.”

On the ensuing attempt, Florida Tech tackled Gibbons about 1½ yards from the goal line on a read option.

“Obviously you wish the outcome had been different,” Quinn said, “but I had no regrets, and I think in the locker room ... I won the team over with the concept, ‘Hey we’re gonna go win and we’re not going to play scared.’

“You’ve heard the saying ‘scared money doesn’t make money,’ and the thought process with that is, number one, be aggressive. It was a lot of fun to try and set the tone.”

Set the tone he did. Quinn’s program won 16 of its next 21 games before he departed for Blacksburg.

And how does Quinn believe Pry would handle a similar decision Friday at ODU?

“I’ll leave that answer to Coach Pry,” he said. “I think you’ve got to play whatever the feel of the sideline is at that point, too. Where’s the momentum at? If it’s in your favor, you kick it. If you’re struggling, maybe you go for two. ... Those are the tough ones. Those are the ones you really have to earn your keep. ... Those are ones you debate in your brain for hours and that keep you awake at night for sure.

“There was no hesitation on my part. It was hot. I was ready to go home and celebrate. ... We were kind of limping through that fourth quarter when we made that call, too, against a better team. Thought we could steal the game.”

Taking Quinn’s advice, the Roanoke Times’ Mike Niziolek asked Pry after practice Wednesday if he’d be as bold as Quinn was in 2019.

“We are going to take some risks,” Pry said. “We are going to be aggressive. ... The team knows that. That’s the mindset I want us all to have going into this thing.”

So Pry can envision going for two instead of kicking the extra point to force overtime?