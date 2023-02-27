When Jimmy Miller learned of Terry Holland’s passing Sunday, his mind immediately drifted to a photograph from nearly 40 years ago. Captured on film by Holland’s wife, Ann, the moment had nothing to do with basketball and everything to do with relationships.

It was November 1984, and Holland’s Virginia team was competing at a season-opening tournament in Kona, Hawaii, where Miller, a senior team captain, and his coach braved the churning waters of a renowned diving area. Briefly, the two leaned together against the rocks as Ann snapped the photo.

“It was just me and my mentor,” Miller said Monday. “He was more than just a basketball coach. He changed the trajectory of my life.”

Scores of others feel the same about Holland, who died at age 80 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Miller’s parents divorced when he was 8, and he fought back tears Monday reflecting on “the father figure” who offered him “tough love” on and off the court.

“He was that Southern, mild-mannered gentleman, coat and tie, but when we got out there between the lines, he was a competitor,” said Miller, Virginia’s radio analyst. “He was tough, and he was tough on all of us.”

After five seasons coaching at his alma mater, Davidson, Holland steered UVa from 1974-90. His tenure in Charlottesville was highlighted by nine NCAA tournament appearances and the 1981 and ’84 Final Fours. He later served as athletic director at Davidson, Virginia and East Carolina.

“A basketball coach is what he was, it wasn’t who he was,” said Dan Bonner, a captain on Holland’s first Cavaliers team and a veteran television analyst. “Who he was was a wonderful human being. You’re talking a guy who was so smart and was so funny. He was a husband, and a father and a grandfather. That’s who he was.”

Bonner had considered playing for Davidson under Holland before ultimately committing to UVa when signing out of high school, and was thrilled when Virginia later hired Holland to replace Bill Gibson.

“Socially, I was in way over my head,” Bonner said. “I was just totally lost. I was lost as a basketball player and I was lost as — I did fine in school — but it just wasn’t working. Coach Holland got there, and just the time he spent with me, the conversations we had, the confidence he showed in me as a basketball player and as a person really helped me turn things around.”

Holland amassed 418 victories in 21 seasons, nearly 20 per year, but left coaching just prior to his 48th birthday. His final game was a second-round 1990 NCAA tournament loss to Syracuse at Richmond Coliseum.

Imagine, then, if he had coached into his 60s or 70s, as contemporaries such as Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and former Holland assistant Jim Larranaga have done.

“He’d be one of the winningest coaches of all-time,” said Larranaga, the head coach at Miami.

“I never wondered about that because I don’t think he ever wondered about that,” Bonner said. “He was somebody who was always looking for new challenges.”

Exceptionally well-read and relentlessly curious, Holland could have taken on challenges in most any walk of life.

Former Virginia assistant Dave Odom, who later guided the programs at Wake Forest and South Carolina, marveled at how Holland would immerse himself in a novel or news magazine on team flights rather than in scouting reports. He recalled Holland reading about a sunken pirate ship in North Carolina, and wanting to don scuba gear and search for the vessel.

“Like every single day was kind of a test,” said Craig Littlepage, Holland’s former assistant and his successor as Virginia AD. “He was so conversant on so many different things.”

Indeed, Holland craved human interaction and the exchange of ideas, including with those who covered his teams. He was beyond patient and gracious with me, welcoming questions and understanding our infrequent disagreements.

Among my favorite interviews with Holland was in 2004, when as a special assistant to then-Virginia president John Casteen he advocated for a return to freshman ineligibility and other academic reforms. When I suggested those ideas were “radical,” Holland pounced.

“I’m a radical because I want student-athletes to go to freakin’ class?” he said. “The fact that you say that tells me we have a hell of a problem. ... We have to acknowledge the system is failing rapidly because we have some incredibly intelligent people doing some incredibly stupid things at every level, including our presidents. Those who won’t admit that are absolutely crazy.”

He was not wrong then, and he would not be wrong today.

Holland inspired similar out-of-the-box thinking from his players and staff.

A Virginia guard from 1976-79, Bobby Stokes recalls Holland taking the team to see Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Moreover, Holland encouraged Stokes’ pre-med studies, and in an emotional reunion for all concerned, Stokes served as Holland’s doctor in the final years of his life.

Stokes was also among the former players and staff who in 2021 participated in a Father’s Day Zoom with Holland and his wife, Ann.

“It meant a lot to us ... just to see him and tell some stories and laugh at things he did for us and to us,” Stokes said. “And also to let him know we appreciated him ... and that we were still family, that we still have a genuine affection for him and our teammates.”

