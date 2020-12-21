Teel: Playoff, Cure Bowl highlight college football's flawed postseason

The College Football Playoff selection committee got the four semifinalists right. And props to the Cure Bowl for giving us the Liberty-Coastal Carolina matchup COVID-19 erased during the regular season.
Otherwise, Sunday’s rollout of 28 bowl pairings exposed yet again how fundamentally broken the system is.
But this being the holiday season, let’s start with the upbeat.
Liberty and Coastal Carolina were supposed to meet Dec. 5 at CCU. The Flames were 9-1, the Chanticleers 9-0, and ESPN’s College GameDay circus was bound for Conway, S.C.
A virus outbreak within Liberty’s program forced cancellation and prompted one of 2020’s great pivots: On precious short notice, Brigham Young traveled to Coastal, where the Chanticleers prevailed 22-17, stopping the Cougars a yard shy of the winning touchdown on the final play.
Coastal completed an 11-0 regular season with a victory at Troy, only to have its own COVID issues cause cancellation of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Louisiana.
So the Cure Bowl, scheduled for Saturday in Orlando, Fla., pits Bowl Subdivision fledglings with a combined 20-1 record, Liberty’s lone setback by a point at North Carolina State. The Chanticleers are ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press media poll, the Flames 23rd, and the only bowl to match teams with better combined records is the Rose, with Alabama (11-0) and Notre Dame (10-1).
Notre Dame’s playoff inclusion as the No. 4 seed was the largest question surrounding Selection Sunday, especially given the magnitude of its 34-10 loss to No. 2 Clemson in Saturday’s ACC championship game. But the Fighting Irish’s credentials are markedly better than No. 5 Texas A&M’s.
The Aggies lost 52-24 at No. 1 Alabama in October and defeated only two teams that completed the season with winning records: No. 7 Florida and Auburn. The Fighting Irish beat not only Clemson and No. 13 North Carolina, but also Boston College and Pittsburgh.
Where the playoff committee erred was its treatment of American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati (9-0) and Coastal Carolina, programs from outside the Power Five.
Ranked No. 8 by the CFP, the Bearcats didn’t sniff the top four, despite quality victories over Army, Southern Methodist, Memphis and Tulsa. At No. 12 in the playoff poll, the Chanticleers are two spots behind 8-3 Iowa State, which lost at home by 17 points to a Louisiana team that Coastal beat by three on the road.
Sure, as the Group of Five conference’s highest-ranked champion, Cincinnati earned a Peach Bowl trip — to play Georgia in a virtual road game. But the message to the G5 leagues and programs is, even in a season defined by pandemic weirdness, you have no chance of making the CFP.
Indeed, in the playoff’s seven seasons, no team beyond the Power Five and Notre Dame has finished among the top seven in the selection committee’s rankings.
One problem is the 13-member panel’s composition. While each Power Five conference is represented, the ACC by Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury, only two Group of Five leagues are represented, this season by Wyoming AD Tom Burman and Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir.
That imbalance does not serve the CFP, or college football, well. Expansion appears inevitable after the initial playoff contracts expire in January 2026, but until then, those outside the Power Five need not apply.
Given the rash of bowl cancellations and teams opting out of consideration, the remaining postseason matchups promised to be unusual. But having 2-8 South Carolina, 3-7 Tennessee, 3-7 Mississippi State and 3-7 Arkansas in bowls, but not 9-2 Army, is indefensible.
The Black Knights were ticketed for the Independence Bowl this Saturday to play a Pacific 12 opponent. But with so many Pac-12 programs electing not to compete in postseason, the conference could not provide a team.
Scrambling for a replacement, Independence Bowl officials found no opponent willing to play Army’s option offense on short notice, and late Sunday night they announced the game’s cancellation.
Reading that news, I immediately thought of Virginia Tech, a school with a Corps of Cadets and rich military heritage. The Hokies and Black Knights would make for an awesome makeshift Military Bowl, but Tech’s players already have scattered for the holidays after opting out of postseason last week.
Now Army, winner of the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy after beating Navy and Air Force on consecutive Saturdays, waits as an eager replacement for any bowl team forced to withdraw because of the virus.
“These young men haven’t quit all year,” Army AD Mike Buddie tweeted Sunday, “and we surely won’t quit now. They deserve better. Period.”
They most certainly do, as does all of college football.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel