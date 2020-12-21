Teel: Playoff, Cure Bowl highlight college football's flawed postseason

Notre Dame’s playoff inclusion as the No. 4 seed was the largest question surrounding Selection Sunday, especially given the magnitude of its 34-10 loss to No. 2 Clemson in Saturday’s ACC championship game. But the Fighting Irish’s credentials are markedly better than No. 5 Texas A&M’s.

The Aggies lost 52-24 at No. 1 Alabama in October and defeated only two teams that completed the season with winning records: No. 7 Florida and Auburn. The Fighting Irish beat not only Clemson and No. 13 North Carolina, but also Boston College and Pittsburgh.

Where the playoff committee erred was its treatment of American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati (9-0) and Coastal Carolina, programs from outside the Power Five.

Ranked No. 8 by the CFP, the Bearcats didn’t sniff the top four, despite quality victories over Army, Southern Methodist, Memphis and Tulsa. At No. 12 in the playoff poll, the Chanticleers are two spots behind 8-3 Iowa State, which lost at home by 17 points to a Louisiana team that Coastal beat by three on the road.

​