Teel: Playoff victory over North Dakota affirms Antwane Wells Jr.'s status as JMU's go-to receiver

In James Madison’s first three games this season, freshman Antwane Wells Jr., caught five passes for 61 yards. The freshman from Highland Springs High, by way of Fork Union Military Academy, dripped with potential, witness clutch touchdowns against Robert Morris and Elon, but wasn’t yet the elite receiver Dukes coaches envisioned.

Sunday night, for the fourth consecutive contest, Wells was all that — and more.

Showcasing speed and toughness, Wells had seven receptions for 143 yards and two scores in JMU’s 34-21 playoff quarterfinal victory over North Dakota at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Wells headlined a balanced offense that meshed Cole Johnson’s efficient passing with physical running from a cadre of backs, a combination that bodes well for the Dukes as they pursue a third national championship.

JMU (7-0) has not trailed in its last four outings, and in those contests, Wells has caught 21 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns. So what transformed this honor-roll student and former state high school champion into a big-league college receiver?