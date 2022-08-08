Teel: Pods a potential scheduling solution for 15-team CAA football

Welcome to the blackjack table, Colonial Athletic Association administrators. With next July’s additions of North Carolina A&T and Campbell, you will have 15 football members.

Hit or stick?

CAA football in 2023 will be the Championship Subdivision’s largest conference. Factoring in the Bowl Subdivision, the CAA will be the lone Division I football league with 15 teams, just shy of the Big Ten, which grows to 16 next season when Southern California and UCLA arrive.

Hit or stick?

Combine the Colonial’s 14-school membership in other sports with an understandable preference for eight conference football games, the most likely answer appears to be “stick.”

Less than a week ago, with A&T due to join next summer, the calculus for CAA football ’23 was different: How best to schedule with 14 teams? Should the league split into seven-team divisions or adopt an ACC-like model.

Set to debut next season, the division-less ACC format assigns each school three annual rivals. The remaining 10 rotate onto the schedule in groups of five so that in a four-year span you face those 10 opponents twice, once each at home and away.

But the issue became moot for the CAA with Wednesday’s announcement of Campbell entering the conference, also next summer.

The Camels will give the league 14 members for men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports. Extending from Massachusetts to South Carolina, those schools are in nine contiguous states and, to limit travel expenses and missed class time, a divisional approach is logical.

You could group William & Mary, Hampton, College of Charleston, UNC Wilmington, Elon, North Carolina A&T and Campbell in the South Division. Towson, Delaware, Monmouth, Hofstra, Drexel, Northeastern and Stony Brook could comprise the North Division.

But Hofstra, Wilmington, Northeastern, Drexel and College of Charleston don’t play football. So the remaining nine will connect with Richmond, Villanova, Maine, Rhode Island, Albany and New Hampshire to form the 15-team CAA football conglomerate.

So is CAA football better off as 15 or 16 strong?

Adding another school for all sports would leave basketball and the Olympic programs with 15 members, foiling divisions and, most notably, complicating scheduling. Inviting an institution for football only, bringing that contingent to 16, also invites headaches.

Sure, the CAA could create eight-team divisions. But then schools would play opponents from the opposite division only once every eight seasons. To be charitable, that’s suboptimal.

Sans divisions with 16 teams, you could assign each team an annual opponent — Richmond-W&M, Hampton-North Carolina A&T, Elon-Campbell and Villanova-Delaware would be natural pairings — while rotating the other 14 rivals onto the schedule in groups of seven.

That’s doable, and certainly preferable to divisions.

Now all of this presumes an eight-game conference schedule. Nine league contests would create myriad alternatives but leave room for only two non-conference dates.

Moreover, since CAA programs almost always schedule an FBS opponent, nine league games would make the regular season quite a slog, not ideal for FCS playoff aspirants.

Which brings us to a blissfully simple model for 15 CAA football teams to play eight conference games: Divide the group into five pods of three schools each.

Teams would play their two pod rivals annually, while their dozen remaining league colleagues rotated onto the schedule in groups of six every season. Similar to other models, this would translate to facing those 12 rivals twice every four years, once each at home and away, meaning every four-year athlete would compete in every CAA stadium at least once.

And check this out: As they stand, the CAA’s 15 football members divide into pods quite painlessly.

• Richmond, W&M and Hampton.

• Campbell, North Carolina A&T and Elon.

• Towson, Delaware and Villanova.

• Monmouth, Albany and Stony Brook.

• New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine.

With that hand, I’m sticking on 15.

No matter the resolution, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio wants fans to know the conference is governed collaboratively.