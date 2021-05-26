Teel: Postseason softball, lacrosse among Memorial Day weekend's highlights

Conversely, Virginia Tech is among the final 16 for the first time since 2008, when All-American Angela Tincher pitched the Hokies to the Women's College World Series. Like 13 years ago, this squad has an undisputed ace.

Keely Rochard is the ACC Pitcher of the Year, and she threw three complete games in as many days, 344 pitches in all, as Tech swept the regional in Tempe, Ariz., last week. No one familiar with her career at Warhill High School in Williamsburg is surprised.

As a senior in 2017, Rochard threw a 282-pitch complete game in a 1-0, 18-inning victory over Brookville in the state championship game. Her pitching rival that afternoon, Jordan Dail, was a travel-ball teammate who also signed with the Hokies — she transferred to Oregon after one season.

But as talented and durable as Rochard is, super regional opponent UCLA is even better in the circle. The tournament’s No. 2 overall seed and the 2019 NCAA champions, the Bruins lead the nation in team ERA at 1.21.

Adding to Tech's challenge Thursday-Saturday in Los Angeles: UCLA is 28-1 at home this season, the only defeat to Washington, which travels to top-seeded Oklahoma in the super regionals.