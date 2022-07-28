Teel: Posturing on College Football Playoff's next model in full force at media days

College football seasons rarely waste time seizing our attention, and with opening-week clashes such as Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oregon-Georgia and the West Virginia-Pittsburgh Backyard Brawl, 2022 certainly fits the bill. Now about a battle to be waged for much of the season, and perhaps beyond:

How best to construct future College Football Playoffs?

Certain to be tense, these deliberations will include rival administrators, with content-obsessed television executives lurking in the background. Oversized egos and visions of dollar signs will be in large supply.

The CFP Management Committee, comprised of the 10 Bowl Subdivision conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, met in June and is scheduled to reconvene in September. During the interim, it’s been all about public posturing as commissioners ascend to the podiums at their respective preseason gatherings.

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, whose league just added James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss, spoke Tuesday with the welcome clarity his colleagues avoid.

“The 12-team model, featuring the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked at-large teams ... remains our preference,” he said. “We have supported this model from the start of the process and continue to push for its adoption.”

Unveiled in June 2021, the 12-team proposal was crafted by a CFP subcommittee that included Swarbrick, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, the Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby and Mountain West’s Craig Thompson. But the ACC’s Jim Phillips, Big Ten’s Kevin Warren and, to a lesser degree, Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff, led the charge to delay CFP expansion from 2024 until 2026, this to afford further study of issues such as player safety and the season’s calendar.

You know what’s transpired since. Texas and Oklahoma are exiting the Big 12 for the SEC, while Southern California and UCLA are bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, each move rooted in the quests for television revenue and football dominance.

Given those self-serving motivations, Warren and Sankey are reassessing, at least publicly, their preferences on CFP size and automatic qualifiers. Sixteen teams? Fewer automatic qualifiers? No AQs?

Last year, Warren said that Power Five conference champions merit automatic bids. Wednesday he told The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that he's "going to soften" his stance.

In his formal presentation at Big Ten media days Tuesday, carrying water for conference TV partner Fox, Warren was adamant that networks beyond just ESPN should televise an expanded playoff.

“I’m 100% supportive for College Football Playoff expansion,” he said. “What is that right number? We’ll figure it out. ... I feel very strongly that we need to open it up to have multiple media partners.”

Meanwhile, Warren’s most influential athletic director, Ohio State’s Gene Smith, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that talk of a 16-team model is too prevalent to be ignored. Perhaps it’s prevalent in Big Ten circles, but it wasn’t even mentioned at SEC or ACC media days.

But given the SEC’s expected depth once Oklahoma and Texas arrive in 2025, and given how others in the room paused the 12-team model he helped create, Sankey is in no mood for public acquiescence.

“If we’re going to go back to square one,” he said, “we’re going to take a step back from the model introduced and rethink the approach, number of teams, whether there should be any guarantee for conference champions at all. Just earn your way in. There’s something that’s healthy competitively about that and creates expectations and support around programs. ...

“I’d be fine with no AQs, whether it’s four [teams] like we have now, a model that’s worked, eight, 12.”

Little wonder. The SEC is the only league to have at least one team in all eight CFPs. Moreover, Georgia and Alabama advanced to an all-SEC playoff championship game last season and in 2017.

In a 12-team CFP with no AQs, based solely on the selection committee’s rankings, each of the Power Five conferences would have been represented in every playoff except COVID-stunted 2020, when No. 17 USC was the Pac-12’s highest-rated squad.

To no one’s surprise, the SEC would have earned the most playoff bids (25) to a 12-team field, including four each in 2018, ’19 and ’20. The Big Ten would have been next at 23, followed by the Big 12’s 15, ACC’s 14 and Pac-12’s dozen.

But the Group of Five conferences, including the Sun Belt, would have been excluded in half of the eight CFPs. So bank on those five leagues joining with a majority of Power Fives to insist on some automatic qualifiers.

When the Management Committee reaches consensus, hopefully on the original 12-team format, remains anyone guess. The ACC's Phillips senses progress, is flexible on the bracket size but wants some AQs.