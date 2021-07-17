Teel: Preseason All-ACC football ballot more perilous than usual

The upcoming ACC football season is ideal for fans enamored of change. Sure, every team except Duke returns a starting quarterback, and yes, many seniors opted in on the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility. Moreover, the league experienced no head-coaching turnover.

But only four first-team all-conference players are back from last season, the fewest since 2013. They are Boston College receiver Zay Flowers, BC center Alec Lindstrom, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson.

No 1,000-yard rushers or receivers return, a function of not only 2020’s abbreviated schedules but also talent drain. The scarcity of established commodities extends to the programs themselves.

Only four of the ACC’s current 14 teams — Clemson, Miami, North Carolina and N.C. State — had winning league records last year. Notre Dame did, too, but returns to independence this season.

Six-time reigning conference champions, the Tigers are the lone ACC program to finish above .500 in the league each of the last two years — their streak is 10 consecutive winning conference seasons.