Teel: Preseason all-conference ballot and predicted order of finish for QB-rich ACC

Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest in last year’s ACC football championship game. Months earlier, voting in the conference’s preseason poll, clairvoyant media picked the Panthers and Deacons fourth and fifth, respectively, in their divisions.

Pitt’s Jordan Addison, last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver, did not make the preseason All-ACC team, while North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, the league’s preseason player of the year, was relegated to honorable mention come December.

The moral of the story: If you value financial security, do not, under any circumstances, use what follows to inform any, uh, speculative investments.

But with the ACC’s annual media days set for Wednesday and Thursday in Charlotte, N.C., it’s time to pick a preseason all-conference team and forecast the order of finish in the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

Some nuggets to consider when the preseason poll is released:

# Since the advent of division play in 2005, media have voted Virginia Tech lower than third in the Coastal only once. That was in 2016, when first-year coach Justin Fuente steered the Hokies, picked fourth in preseason, to the division title.

Tech has another first-year coach in Brent Pry and could well be voted fourth, or lower, in next week’s poll.

# Reigning Coastal champion Pitt has never been pegged for better than third by the poll. If voters are wise, that will change.

# Clemson or Florida State has been the Atlantic choice every summer, but will the understandable buzz around N.C. State snap that streak? The only time the Wolfpack finished atop the ACC’s preseason poll was decades before divisions, in 1979, which happens to coincide with their most recent league football championship.

The most-debated position on the preseason squad will be quarterback, with good reason. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Virginia Tech’s Grant Wells, a Marshall transfer, give the ACC five of the 13 returning Bowl Subdivision players who averaged at least 270 passing yards last season.

And let’s not dismiss Louisville’s Malik Cunningham and Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec. Cunningham accounted for 39 touchdowns, 19 passing and 20 rushing, last year, and Jurkovec averaged 255.8 passing yards in 2020 before missing much of last season with a hand/wrist injury.

So here’s my ballot:

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Hartman (his team defeated Armstrong’s, Leary’s, Cunningham’s and Jurkovec’s in 2021).

RUNNING BACK: Syracuse’s Sean Tucker and Boston College’s Pat Garwo.

RECEIVER: Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks, Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry and North Carolina’s Josh Downs.

TIGHT END: Louisville’s Marshon Ford.

TACKLE: Clemson’s Jordan McFadden and Pitt’s Carter Warren.

GUARD: Louisville’s Caleb Chandler and Miami’s DJ Scaife.

CENTER: N.C. State’s Grant Gibson.

ALL-PURPOSE: Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson.

DEFENSE

END: Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Pitt’s Habakkuk Baldonado.

TACKLE: Clemson’s Tyler Davis and Pitt’s Calijah Kancey.

LINEBACKER: N.C. State’s Drake Thomas, Syracuse’s Mikel Jones and Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah.

CORNERBACK: Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark and Boston College’s Josh DeBerry.

SAFETY: N.C. State’s Tanner Ingle and Florida State’s Jammie Robinson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

RETURNER: Duke’s Jaylen Stinson.

PLACEKICKER: Clemson’s B.T. Potter.

PUNTER: Miami’s Lou Hedley.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hartman.

Now for the predicted order of finish.

Given their respective starting quarterbacks and complementary personnel, N.C. State and Miami may, indeed, be the consensus choices to clash in the ACC championship game. But I’m picking Clemson and Pitt.

The Tigers fielded their worst offense in 11 years last season and still only lost two conference games: 27-21 in double-overtime at N.C. State and 27-17 at eventual league champ Pitt. The hunch here is that either incumbent DJ Uiagalelei or freshman Cade Klubnik will elevate the team’s quarterback play and that the defense, even with veteran coordinator Brent Venables' departure to become Oklahoma's head coach, will dominate.

No program has finished atop the Coastal Division in consecutive seasons since Virginia Tech in 2010 and ’11, but even with Addison’s abrupt transfer to Southern California, the Panthers return eight players who made first-, second or third-team all-conference last season, plus five who made honorable mention.

ATLANTIC: Clemson, N.C. State, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, Syracuse.

COASTAL: Pitt, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke.

ACC CHAMPION: Clemson.