BLACKSBURG — Desperate team, talented team, home team.

Virginia Tech was all of the above Saturday for its noon tip against No. 6 Virginia. The question was whether the Hokies would play like it.

Oh, did they ever, especially on defense, in a 74-68 victory at filled-to-the-rafters Cassell Coliseum.

Yes, Tech shot 50.9% against the Cavaliers’ vaunted pack-line. And yes, the Hokies scored the second-most points of any UVa opponent this season.

But the defense, which Tech coach Mike Young called “pretty darn salty,” was the difference.

Granted, Virginia’s Isaac McKneely and Armaan Franklin missed dunks, while Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark missed open layups. But those gifts aside, the Hokies were clearly more engaged defensively than in their 92-83 loss at Miami four days earlier.

That’s when, as former ESPN staffer Jared Berson first tweeted, Tech became the first Division I team this season to lose a game in which in shot at least 55% overall, 40% beyond the 3-point arc and 90% at the foul line. Such is your fate when your opponent shoots 58.3%, the second-most accurate performance by any team in an ACC game this season.

“Gross,” Young said Saturday of the Hokies’ defense at Miami.

Was correcting that flaw an emphasis in practice during the week?

“Yes, sir,” Young said with a smile. “You might say that.”

Tech responded by limiting Virginia to 41% shooting, 33.3% from deep. Hunter Cattoor pestered Franklin (six points) into a 2-of-9 afternoon, halting his streak of 10 consecutive games in double figures. Grant Basile (three blocked shots) and Justyn Mutts (two steals) held Ben Vander Plas scoreless on just four attempts from the field.

The game was tied at 2, 5 and 38. The Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) led for the other 37-plus minutes, the first contest this season the Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3) did not lead at any point.

“The coaches told us, we’re going to score enough points to win,” said guard Sean Pedulla, who matched his career-best with 22 points, “especially if we just run our stuff and play the way we know we can.

“It’s going to come down to getting stops, especially down the stretch, and I think today we did a really good job of that, just making sure they [took] tough shots without fouling. It was definitely a big emphasis the last couple days.”

Pedulla, Mutts and Basile combined for 53 points and 14 assists, Cattoor made three XXL 3-pointers in the second half, and reserve center Lynn Kidd provided a spark with six points and five rebounds in just 10 minutes, all complementing Tech’s team defense.

“Now, Miami is unbelievable,” Young said. “Their ball movement. [Isaiah] Wong and Nigel Pack, it’s like watching a video game. But that [defense was] absurd. It’s just not what we have put together here in four years. It’s not who we are. It’s unacceptable.”

And if the Hokies, 0-7 on the road, are going to overcome an earlier seven-game losing streak and qualify for their third NCAA tournament in Young’s tenure, they will need defensive efforts similar to Saturday’s. Don’t count them out quite yet.

Tech will be favored in its next three games: home against Boston College followed by trips to Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. And if the Hokies truly are better than their conference record indicates, then they will avenge a December road setback to the Eagles and extend the 2022-23 miseries of the Fighting Irish and Yellow Jackets.

“We know who we are and what we have to offer,” Mutts said. “We know we haven’t been playing to our abilities.”

Virginia has been playing to form, witness the seven-game winning streak that ended Saturday. The Cavaliers host ACC contenders N.C. State and Duke in their next two games, but they will be fine.

Saturday was more about Virginia Tech and its desperation than any glaring UVa missteps.

“We need to find a way to kind of climb out of this hole,” Basile said, “and it started tonight.”

