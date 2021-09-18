Teel: 'Pretty shoddy' and 'inconsistent' red-zone offense dooms Hokies at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Justin Fuente said it would have been “miracle” if his Virginia Tech football team had drawn within 10 points of West Virginia at halftime Saturday. A Tech victory would have been a felony.
Both darn near transpired at Mountaineer Field, and the 15th-ranked Hokies can only blame themselves for the gaffes that sentenced them to a 27-21 defeat.
“We are all crushed,” Fuente said in his post-mortem. “I'm proud of our players and disappointed in my ability to have them ready to play better in the first half.”
Indeed, Tech’s early blunders ran the gamut, from poor tackling to crippling penalties to missed assignments, and WVU’s intermission lead was 24-7. Why, on one play alone, Jordan Williams roughed the passer and Jermaine Waller grabbed a receiver's facemask.
But more overarching, and hardly limited to the first half, was the Hokies’ feeble goal-line offense.
Tech (2-1) snapped the ball 12 times at the Mountaineers’ 10-yard line, or closer. Those plays produced no points.
Sure, WVU’s defense is fast, and Hokies offensive lineman Brock Hoffman called some of the Mountaineers’ looks “exotic.” Moreover, Fuente raved about their defensive line.
But no points, 6 net yards and 0-for-5 passing on three possessions at the 10 or closer? That speaks to preparation, execution and play-calling.
“We were pretty shoddy,” Fuente said. “Inconsistent to say the least.”
Worse yet, the red-zone mistakes escalated.
After officials on the field and in the replay booth ruled that Braxton Burmeister’s 10-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson hit the turf before he cradled it — Robinson insisted otherwise afterward — tackle Tyrell Smith’s false start forced the Hokies to settle for a 24-yard field goal attempt just before halftime.
John Parker Romo missed it, wide right.
“That’s definitely a punch in the gut,” Hoffman said of a missed opportunity created by Raheem Blackshear's 78-yard kickoff return.
The fourth-quarter punches were knockdown and knockout blows, respectively.
Trailing 27-14, the Hokies drove to a first-and-goal at the 8. On third down from the 5, offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen ran Tre Turner on a jet sweep to the short side, a call that defied logic, lost a yard and did not amuse an already salty social media contingent.
Fourth down was no better as Jared Bartlett hammered Burmeister for the Mountaineers’ sixth sack of the game.
But Tech continued to grind. Jalen Holston turned a short reception into a 29-yard touchdown with 3:10 remaining, and on WVU’s subsequent possession, Waller read formation and tendencies perfectly to intercept Jarret Doege’s inside screen pass.
Waller’s 11-yard return gave the Hokies possession at WVU’s 17 with 2:11 left, and despite an afternoon replete with missteps, the game was theirs to pilfer.
“I thought that was it,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said of his emotions after Waller’s pick. “But obviously it wasn’t.”
Bursts by Blackshear and Holston moved the Hokies to first-and-goal at the 3, and after the Mountaineers stuffed Holston for no gain, I turned to The Athletic’s Andy Bitter — we were standing right behind the end zone — and said, “If Burmeister pulls it here [on the read option], he’ll walk in.”
The amateur’s hunch was spot-on as WVU’s d-line crashed inside, vacating the left perimeter. But Burmeister handed off inside to Holston, who lost a yard.
Defensive pressure then doomed third- and fourth-down pass plays.
“I’ve played in plenty of games that have been close,” Robinson said. “It was a fight until the end. One team makes the better decisions, choices, plays, they get the win.”
As the Hokies trudged toward their locker room, the din of WVU fans singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” echoed in the stadium. The atmosphere was all you’d expect from Virginia Tech-West Virginia, absent the hostility that marked their annual meetings from 1973-2005.
“There [were] a lot of things that happened today that are right with college football,” Fuente said of the rivalry’s renewal.
And what’s right for the Hokies after the Mountaineers knocked them from their pedestal?
“Stay together,” Hollifield said. “I’ve seen losses like this tear a team apart, especially sides of the ball. We can’t let that happen.”
