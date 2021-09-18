Teel: 'Pretty shoddy' and 'inconsistent' red-zone offense dooms Hokies at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Justin Fuente said it would have been “miracle” if his Virginia Tech football team had drawn within 10 points of West Virginia at halftime Saturday. A Tech victory would have been a felony.

Both darn near transpired at Mountaineer Field, and the 15th-ranked Hokies can only blame themselves for the gaffes that sentenced them to a 27-21 defeat.

“We are all crushed,” Fuente said in his post-mortem. “I'm proud of our players and disappointed in my ability to have them ready to play better in the first half.”

Indeed, Tech’s early blunders ran the gamut, from poor tackling to crippling penalties to missed assignments, and WVU’s intermission lead was 24-7. Why, on one play alone, Jordan Williams roughed the passer and Jermaine Waller grabbed a receiver's facemask.

But more overarching, and hardly limited to the first half, was the Hokies’ feeble goal-line offense.

Tech (2-1) snapped the ball 12 times at the Mountaineers’ 10-yard line, or closer. Those plays produced no points.

Sure, WVU’s defense is fast, and Hokies offensive lineman Brock Hoffman called some of the Mountaineers’ looks “exotic.” Moreover, Fuente raved about their defensive line.