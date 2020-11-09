Teel: Principals in W&M athletics conflict find mutual respect

More than two months have transpired since William & Mary gutted its Olympic sports offerings. Less than a week has passed since the school finished retracting that half-baked decision.
The process was exhausting and contentious, and considerable work beckons if the programs are to be sustained beyond 2021-22. But as they pause following this wise reset, the principals have forged mutual respect rooted in a profound affection — dare I say love? — for W&M.
Here are just two examples: Jeremy Martin and Mark Moran.
As chief of staff to university president Katherine Rowe, Martin was on the fringes Sept. 3, when W&M announced the axing of seven sports: men’s indoor and outdoor track, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball.
That 10,000-foot perspective vanished with his Oct. 6 appointment as interim athletic director.
A Rowe confidant and former small-college basketball player and assistant coach, Martin was a natural for the job, created by the forced resignation of AD Samantha Huge, the driving force behind the plan to cut the seven sports. With much of the college community outraged, and voicing that anger publicly, Martin had the thankless, impossible and 24/7 tasks of repairing relationships and immersing himself in department finances and gender equity concerns.
Meanwhile, Moran was among the leaders of BackTrack Inc., a group of Tribe track alumni who set aside their jobs and families — Moran works in New York’s financial industry — to lobby relentlessly for the sport’s reinstatement. They raised money, exposed W&M’s flawed reasoning and spoke eloquently of how their academic and athletic experiences in Williamsburg continue to impact their lives.
Each of the targeted sports spawned similar groups, reuniting teammates and shaping new friendships, and their work paid dividends. Under Martin’s leadership, W&M has reinstated the three targeted women’s programs and returned the four men’s teams to varsity status through at least 2021-22.
“It’s a combination of anxiety and exhaustion because we’ve been working on this for so long,” Moran said. “It becomes totally consuming. It’s one of those things where the feeling at the end is so good because we all knew why we were doing this. … You really saw a lot of people rise up to the occasion.”
Moran estimates that he’s spent about six hours on Zooms with Martin since Sept. 3, the virtual setting hardly ideal for building trust. Indeed, there were more than a few moments when the parties found one another a thorn in the backside.
Yet for all the tension surrounding the proposed sports cuts, they found common ground in the value of their W&M experiences and support of Tribe athletes.
Moran and others who rebelled during the last two months understand that Martin didn’t ask for this. They realize that many within the athletic department have long considered him a friend and ally.
“I think he’s a good guy,” Moran said. “That is a tough spot. … You’re thrown in a spot where you can’t please anyone. … I very much respect him.”
To his credit, Martin isn’t trying to please everyone, and he has made clear that long-term stability for men’s track, gymnastics and swimming hinges on private funding and gender equity. But he welcomes the partnership with those programs’ advocates.
“The passion, concern and care within the William & Mary community,” Martin said, “is awe-inspiring.”
Current Tribe athletes embody those traits as well, and their support for the targeted programs was universal, strident and effective.
“The student-athletes have conducted themselves well beyond their years and with a resolve and a dignity that is a reminder of why we do what we do at William & Mary,” Martin said.
Martin spent his undergraduate days at Houghton College, a liberal arts Christian school in New York with fewer than 1,000 students. He earned his master’s and doctorate at W&M, falling for the campus’ history and landmarks such as the Wren Yard.
Staples at Tribe sporting events, Martin and his wife, Tia, have raised their children, 10-year-old Gianna and 7-year-old Joey, in the college community. He has leaned on his family more than ever since becoming interim AD and finds peace in the home clamor of Joey shooting hoops and Gianna practicing the flute.
“I have never appreciated my wife more,” Martin said, his voice breaking. “I have an incredible partner in my wife. … She’s managed the entire home front, and I am a lucky man every day.”
Martin has worked at W&M for 13 years and is coy about his interest in becoming full-time athletic director. But he certainly appears committed to confronting the department’s impending challenges.
They include completing an internal financial audit — BackTrack uncovered potential misuse of income from restricted endowments — fundraising for all 23 varsity programs and determining how W&M athletics can best comply with Title IX, the federal law mandating gender equity in higher education.
Similarly, advocates such as Moran are eager to work with Martin, and during a recent Zoom, BackTrack’s treasurer, Glenn Crafford, suggested to Martin how much fun it would be for everyone, post-pandemic, to gather at the College Delly for a beverage.
“I don’t know if that’s gonna happen,” Moran said, “but it would be great if it did. … Look, we’re all family, and I think we can shake hands. … It’s OK to fight with your brother, but you never want to do it in the neighbor’s yard. We did it in the neighbor’s yard. Let’s agree not to do that again.”
