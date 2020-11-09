Teel: Principals in W&M athletics conflict find mutual respect

Meanwhile, Moran was among the leaders of BackTrack Inc., a group of Tribe track alumni who set aside their jobs and families — Moran works in New York’s financial industry — to lobby relentlessly for the sport’s reinstatement. They raised money, exposed W&M’s flawed reasoning and spoke eloquently of how their academic and athletic experiences in Williamsburg continue to impact their lives.

Each of the targeted sports spawned similar groups, reuniting teammates and shaping new friendships, and their work paid dividends. Under Martin’s leadership, W&M has reinstated the three targeted women’s programs and returned the four men’s teams to varsity status through at least 2021-22.

“It’s a combination of anxiety and exhaustion because we’ve been working on this for so long,” Moran said. “It becomes totally consuming. It’s one of those things where the feeling at the end is so good because we all knew why we were doing this. … You really saw a lot of people rise up to the occasion.”

Moran estimates that he’s spent about six hours on Zooms with Martin since Sept. 3, the virtual setting hardly ideal for building trust. Indeed, there were more than a few moments when the parties found one another a thorn in the backside.