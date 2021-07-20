Teel: Proposed arena in Henrico could end decades-long NCAA basketball tournament void for Richmond

The first two Women’s Final Fours, in 1982 and ’83, also were contested in Virginia, at Norfolk Scope. Louisiana Tech and Southern California, the latter headlined by Cheryl Miller, emerged as champions.

The NCAA now reserves the Women’s Final Four for larger markets with top-shelf venues, and the tournament’s continued use of participants’ home courts makes it more difficult for unaffiliated arenas, as GreenCity’s would be, to host.

Through 2026, the NCAA is scheduled to continue playing the tournament’s opening two rounds on the campuses of the top 16 seeds, a model that has allowed Virginia, Virginia Tech, James Madison and Old Dominion to play many home tournament games.

Beyond the Women’s Final Four, that leaves only the championship’s second weekend, the regional semifinals and finals, available. And those games have become even more difficult to land.

Like the men’s tournament, the women’s event has long awarded the eight regional semifinals and four finals to four cities. For example, in 2013, Old Dominion hosted Sweet 16 games featuring Notre Dame against Kansas, and Duke versus Nebraska, followed two days later by the Duke-Notre Dame Elite Eight clash.