Teel: Questions aplenty for UVA, Hokies entering ACC quarterfinals

“Do I reflect, and am I disappointed that we had such an issue so late in the year here? Absolutely. [But] it’s what we’ve had to deal with, what a lot of people have had to deal with, and we look forward to the next challenge.”

The Hokies’ forged their identity with gritty, man-to-man defense, balanced scoring and a knack for overcoming adversity. For example, they went 3-1 without suspended wing Tyrece Radford, including a home victory over then-No. 8 Virginia.

Tech’s most recent pause was less taxing than the first because protocols allowed for full-scale practices. Still, it’s difficult to imagine a team this inactive of late, and without its sixth man, winning three games in as many days.

Regardless of how they fare in Greensboro this week, the Hokies (15-5) should be assured of their fourth NCAA tournament bid in the last five years.

“I am not going to be one of those blathering [coaches], sounding like a petulant kid, trying to prove his team’s worth,” said Young, the ACC coach of the year. “I’m not going to do it. It’s there on paper. We’ve had a really good year; I’ve got a really good team.”