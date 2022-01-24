Teel: Quiet Reece Beekman makes loud impact as UVA defeats Louisville

“He’s a year-and-a-half into his college career,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said of Beekman, “and you’re seeing that progression. ... The trajectory is good. He’s looking to be a little more assertive. He really only took two shots, [but] he was probing, he was looking. He has very good feel. ... I thought Kihei [Clark] and Reece set the tone defensively for us tonight. ...

“We’ve talked about Reece’s anticipation and his hands and how that’s a gift. He has kind of that innate ability to anticipate and tap balls. ... He had command of the game. It seemed like he felt where guys were. ... He’ll just keep getting better and better.”

Beekman was especially effective in the closing minutes. In a five-possession stretch, he assisted on a Shedrick dunk, Gardner foul-line jumper and Armaan Franklin layup, the latter off an underneath inbounds play.

Coming two days after a discouraging defeat at N.C. State, the victory keeps Virginia (12-8, 6-4 ACC) in touch with the league frontrunners halfway through the 20-game ACC slog. Entering Monday, the ACC was the only Division I conference with four teams tied in the loss column atop the standings, and the Cavaliers are only two games behind in that loss column.