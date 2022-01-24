Teel: Quiet Reece Beekman makes loud impact as UVA defeats Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Midway through the second half Monday night, the anxiety inside John Paul Jones Arena was palpable. Virginia had led Louisville by 19 points during the first half, but now the margin was a mere four, and the Cardinals had started to solve the Cavaliers’ defense.
Squander this ACC game, at home no less, and there’s no telling where UVA’s season might have headed.
But here’s when the Cavaliers looked more like the team fans have been privileged to see the last eight-plus seasons. Here’s when sophomores Kadin Shedrick and Reece Beekman truly asserted themselves.
First, Shedrick walled off Jae’Lyn Withers on a baseline drive, forcing a wild pass that Beekman swiped. Moments later, Beekman assisted on Shedrick’s inside bucket over 6-foot-11 Malik Williams, Louisville’s best defender.
Jarrod West then missed a contested drive, followed by Jayden Gardner’s 15-foot jumper, also off a Beekman assist. Down eight, the Cardinals again fed Williams in the post, where Shedrick blocked his shot.
Virginia was back in control, en route to a 64-52 victory.
“That just felt like a drill we do in practice, our four-on-five drill,” Shedrick said. “I saw a guy coming baseline, so I had to step over and help. I think I do pretty well blocking shots, but you can’t block every time, so I just walled up. ... Those are the types of plays that help us win games.”
Yes they are, and Shedrick and Beekman made plenty Monday.
Shedrick was among four double-figure UVA scorers with 11 points, and he added six rebounds and three blocked shots. Conversely, Beekman attempted just two shots and scored only two points, fewest among the seven Cavaliers who played.
Good luck finding a better two-point game.
“The boxscore doesn’t determine how Reece plays,” forward Jayden Gardner said. “He’s a true point guard. He’s always looking for his teammates. ... Reece affects the game in different ways, not just scoring the basketball.”
Indeed, Beekman contributed a career-best 11 assists, most by an ACC player this season. He filled out his all-around stat line with seven boards, two steals and a blocked shot, with only two turnovers in 37-plus minutes.
Fitting his understated demeanor, Beekman quietly leads the conference in steals at 2.25 per game and assist/turnover ratio at 3.67-to-1.
“He’s a phenomenal facilitator,” Shedrick said.
“He’s a year-and-a-half into his college career,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said of Beekman, “and you’re seeing that progression. ... The trajectory is good. He’s looking to be a little more assertive. He really only took two shots, [but] he was probing, he was looking. He has very good feel. ... I thought Kihei [Clark] and Reece set the tone defensively for us tonight. ...
“We’ve talked about Reece’s anticipation and his hands and how that’s a gift. He has kind of that innate ability to anticipate and tap balls. ... He had command of the game. It seemed like he felt where guys were. ... He’ll just keep getting better and better.”
Beekman was especially effective in the closing minutes. In a five-possession stretch, he assisted on a Shedrick dunk, Gardner foul-line jumper and Armaan Franklin layup, the latter off an underneath inbounds play.
Coming two days after a discouraging defeat at N.C. State, the victory keeps Virginia (12-8, 6-4 ACC) in touch with the league frontrunners halfway through the 20-game ACC slog. Entering Monday, the ACC was the only Division I conference with four teams tied in the loss column atop the standings, and the Cavaliers are only two games behind in that loss column.
“You just be ready every time out in the league with how jammed up it is,” Bennett said.
Virginia was more than ready Monday against an opponent it was tied with in the standings. The Cavaliers had 20 assists on 24 field goals — Clark scored a game-high 15 points — and limited the Cardinals to 37.5% shooting.
Ranked among the nation’s premier defenses for the better part of a decade, UVA and Louisville (11-9, 5-5) have taken a step back this season, never more so than in defeat Saturday.
N.C. State’s 60% shooting was the second-best against UVA in Bennett’s 13 seasons leading the program. Playing simultaneously to the Cavaliers, the Cardinals also were shredded.
Notre Dame shot not only 63.3% overall, but also 65.2% beyond the 3-point arc. The latter was the most accurate long-range shooting by an ACC team this season.
Add it all up, and Virginia and Louisville ranked 59th and 98th, respectively, in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency metric entering Monday.
And what awaits the Cavaliers next? A road test at Notre Dame on Saturday.
The challenge is to bottle Monday’s combination of balanced offense and rugged defense.
“I think it’s really contagious when you have that unselfishness this team has,” Gardner said. “We don’t care who scores the points. We just want to win, and then when you add that with our defense, it’s really a sight to see.”
