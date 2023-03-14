An unprecedented march to the 2011 Final Four ignited a stretch of three consecutive NCAA tournaments in which VCU advanced. But in their last six appearances, the Rams have just one victory, an opening-round conquest of Oregon State seven years ago.

Making bracket noise again is “the next step for us around here,” sixth-year VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday as the Rams prepared for Friday’s first-round NCAA clash with Saint Mary’s in Albany, New York.

VCU (27-7) is certainly capable. The Rams have won nine straight games, 21 of their last 24, and are the first team since Saint Louis in 2013 to win the Atlantic 10 regular-season title outright and the conference tournament.

The latter distinction resonates profoundly with Rhoades, a Pennsylvania native who grew up on A-10 basketball in an era that included Temple and Penn State as league members, plus present stalwarts La Salle and Saint Joseph’s.

“Come on,” he said, “pinch myself.”

But the basking in Sunday’s A-10 final victory over Dayton — the second half was arguably VCU’s finest 20 minutes of the season — lasted but a couple of hours. Then, as soon as the NCAA bracket was revealed, Saint Mary’s out of California and the West Coast Conference became the obsession.

The Gaels (26-7) are dwarfed annually by WCC rival Gonzaga, but don’t dismiss this team or program. Saint Mary’s first six losses were by single-digit margins and by a combined 28 points. Only in the WCC tournament final were the Gaels thumped, 77-51 by Gonzaga.

They split games against power conference opponents, defeating Vanderbilt and falling to Washington in overtime. They lost to No. 1 Houston 53-48 in early December.

This marks their 20th consecutive winning season and ninth NCAA tournament under Randy Bennett, sustained excellence reminiscent of VCU.

Also similar to the Rams: Saint Mary’s ranks among the top 20 nationally in defensive efficiency for the third straight year. VCU guard Ace Baldwin is the A-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Gaels guard Logan Johnson is the WCC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-league selection.

“The defenses are both very efficient but both very different,” Rhoades said. “Where we want to pick up and pressure and fly around and get a lot of deflections, they want to play pack-line, very positional, keep you from getting to the rim or into the lane. ... It’s almost like they’re building walls every time the ball’s passed, a big fort and keeping you outside the fort. ... They have great size — and girth as well.”

Saint Mary’s first-round NCAA conquest of VCU in 2017 turned out to be Will Wade’s final game as the Rams’ coach — he left for LSU — and ushered in the Rhoades era. In 2010, Bennett’s Gaels defeated Richmond in the first round en route to the Sweet 16.

Momentum and VCU are well-acquainted entering NCAA tournaments.

Under J.D. Barnett, the 1981 Rams rode a 15-game winning streak into a first-round encounter with Long Island. After dispatching the Blackbirds, VCU fell to Tennessee in overtime.

In 2007, Anthony Grant’s crew was on an 18-3 roll before excusing Duke on Eric Maynor’s final-seconds jumper. Five years later, a 17-1 bender propelled Shaka Smart’s team into the tournament, where the Rams defeated Wichita State and lost to Indiana.

Notice the absence of 2011 from the list. Those Rams dropped five of eight games prior to becoming the first team to make a five-game run to the Final Four.

“I think at times it’s completely random,” Rhoades said of translating regular-season momentum to the NCAA tournament. “I do sense that sometimes teams just get a new life once their name’s announced on Sunday, no matter what happened the last two weeks.”

No matter what transpires in the NCAA tournament, Rhoades will always admire Baldwin, Jalen DeLoach, Nick Kern, Jamir Watkins, Brandon Johns and company. They refused to let injuries and a 5-4 start derail them, and they followed his mantra that “frustration is your demise.”

“So we have a level of humility to be in the tournament,” Rhoades said, “but let’s go be us in the tournament and [play] to win. I believe in these guys. They believe in themselves.”

PHOTOS: VCU beats Saint Louis 79-67 and claims the A-10 regular-season tittle