Teel: Rare dynamics in ACC's commissioner search

Created this spring to replace the Council of Presidents, the Board of Directors provides what Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud, the board’s chairman, called “a more nimble and modern governance system to meet the challenges currently facing college athletics.”

But this is more than a name change. This is a power shift from athletic directors to university CEOs.

“It is the most powerful group in the ACC, which is a major change,” former Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman said of the board. “So the presidents will be selecting the next ACC commissioner. … The presidents have become more powerful than ever in the ACC.”

The commissioner search advisory committee includes five presidents/chancellors, five ADs, five honor-roll athletes, three senior women’s administrators and two faculty athletic reps. Co-chairs Hatch and Jenkins worked together in Notre Dame’s senior leadership until 2005, when both ascended to their current positions.

As is customary, the search principals are not granting interviews, not even about the process. Similarly, the outgoing leader is not involved in selecting his replacement.