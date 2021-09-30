Teel: Reaching consensus on College Football Playoff expansion more difficult than many envisioned

A semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, Bockhorst is eminently qualified to address questions about the season’s length. Clemson has made the playoff in each of his four seasons reaching the final twice in the span.

“I think if we’re going to talk about expansion of the playoff, we also need to consider shortening the regular season,” Bockhorst said in July. “As an offensive lineman, when you start getting up to 14, 15 games, that’s quite a few snaps. Given the situation we were presented with last year with lack of depth, the snaps add up quickly. That’s some wear and tear on your body that’s hard to describe. I’m not here to get anyone’s pity, but it’s much easier said than done. That’s where I stand.”

Rest assured those comments were heard by Clemson president Jim Clements, the ACC’s representative on the playoff’s board of managers. The board is comprised of 11 university CEOs, one from each of the Bowl Subdivision’s 10 conferences, plus Notre Dame’s John Jenkins.

Under the 12-team model, the two playoff finalists would play 16 or 17 games, depending on whether they received the first-round bye reserved for the four highest-rated conference champions. Fifteen is the maximum with the current four-team system. Sixteen would be the cap with an eight-team model.