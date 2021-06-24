Teel: Rebuilding trust is top priority for new W&M AD Brian Mann

“I’ve been in this 25 years now,” Rhoades said. “Just spending some time with him, I was like, ‘This guy is a rising star.’ Very confident, but knew how to get things done. I just loved how he dealt with people.

“He is young, but he is well beyond his years in his feel and approach. I just think he gets it, and I always felt like he was a step ahead of everybody else.”

Now about Adam Sandler and Lady Gaga.

Mann was chasing his football dream with the Arena League’s Los Angeles Avengers when there was a knock on the locker room door. The makers of “The Longest Yard” remake, starring Sandler, were using the team’s facility and needed someone who could throw a football.

Mann became Sandler’s stunt double and played 2-on-2 basketball with the movie’s star most every day at lunch during fourth months of filming.

Encountering Lady Gaga was another right-place, right-time deal.

Mann was working at Rice in early 2017, when the Super Bowl was set for the Houston Texans’ nearby stadium. Lady Gaga was the halftime entertainment, and producers wanted to end the show with her catching a pass.