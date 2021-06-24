Teel: Rebuilding trust is top priority for new W&M AD Brian Mann

WILLIAMSBURG — Meet the only person on the planet who’s completed a pass to Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl and played pick-up hoops with Adam Sandler. Meet new William & Mary athletic director Brian Mann.
If you think those unique experiences won’t affect his guidance of the Tribe, think again.
The most effective communicators have personal and engaging anecdotes that relax and even amuse the audience. That ice broken, more meaningful dialogue can follow.
Mann has innumerable hours of dialogue ahead to heal a community fractured by the termination of seven sports, a backtracking from that decision, uncertainty regarding the future and wide-ranging personnel turnover within the athletic department.
“I have a lot to learn,” he said Thursday during a news conference at Zable Stadium.
A record-setting quarterback at Dartmouth, Mann arrives with administrative experience at his alma mater, Rice and Cal-Berkeley, institutions that, much like W&M, marry elite academics and athletics. His fundraising chops are well-established — he was Cal’s chief development officer the past 2½ years — and witness Thursday introduction, he can work a room.
All of those traits figure to serve him well as he navigates the daily challenges that confront an athletic director, especially a newcomer. But given the near constant conflict of the last nine-plus months at W&M, Mann’s paramount task is rebuilding trust.
W&M ties might have helped a new AD start the process, but the extent of the breaches makes this a long-term project. Indeed, you could infuse any revered Tribe alum — think Mike Tomlin or Jill Ellis ¬— with decades of athletics administration wisdom, and they’d still face a steep climb.
Pedigree and words won’t be enough. Actions will be decisive, and there is no failsafe blueprint.
“You lean into it,” Mann said. “You talk to people openly, authentically, honestly. You ask for feedback and support. If you say you’re going to do something, you do it.”
Mann’s approach stems from his time at Cal, where athletic director Jim Knowlton inherited a similarly unstable department in 2018. The Golden Bears have since reversed six consecutive years of deficits totaling more than $75 million.
Cal’s annual athletics budget of more than $100 million dwarfs W&M’s $30 million, but both offer ambitious, broad-based programs. The Bears field 30 varsity teams for approximately 30,000 undergraduates, the Tribe 23 for about 6,200.
Mann acknowledged the challenges of funding so many sports and the importance of fundraising in that endeavor. The programs W&M targeted last September — men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track, men’s and women’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball — must hope Mann’s development expertise can provide them long-term security.
One month after announcing those cuts, athletic director Samantha Huge resigned amid a chorus of objections. By November, W&M had paused that decision.
Mann already has one significant asset is already in place.
Jeremy Martin shouldered quite the load as interim AD and is relieved to serve again as W&M president Katherine Rowe’s chief of staff. But during his time leading the athletic department, Martin gathered intel regarding its politics and factions — what unites folks and what separates them — that he can share with Mann.
That’s why Rowe was wise to have Martin co-chair the search committee for this position.
Martin has volunteered for “any blocking or tackling” that might assist Mann, and rest assured, he has not, and will not, sugarcoat any of the trials ahead.
“I’m all out of sugar,” he said with a smile.
Mann, 41, is a rookie AD, and he veered into athletics administration a dozen years ago at Dartmouth after stints with consulting firms that focused on health care organizations. But VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades, who as Rice’s coach worked alongside Mann, has no doubt his friend is ready.
“I’ve been in this 25 years now,” Rhoades said. “Just spending some time with him, I was like, ‘This guy is a rising star.’ Very confident, but knew how to get things done. I just loved how he dealt with people.
“He is young, but he is well beyond his years in his feel and approach. I just think he gets it, and I always felt like he was a step ahead of everybody else.”
Now about Adam Sandler and Lady Gaga.
Mann was chasing his football dream with the Arena League’s Los Angeles Avengers when there was a knock on the locker room door. The makers of “The Longest Yard” remake, starring Sandler, were using the team’s facility and needed someone who could throw a football.
Mann became Sandler’s stunt double and played 2-on-2 basketball with the movie’s star most every day at lunch during fourth months of filming.
Encountering Lady Gaga was another right-place, right-time deal.
Mann was working at Rice in early 2017, when the Super Bowl was set for the Houston Texans’ nearby stadium. Lady Gaga was the halftime entertainment, and producers wanted to end the show with her catching a pass.
With his beloved New England Patriots facing the Atlanta Falcons, Mann, a Boston-area product, already had tickets. But when Lady Gaga’s representatives cold-called Rice looking for a suitable candidate to throw the pass, Mann had to agree to miss the first half because halftime performers were sequestered off-site.
Good thing he missed the opening two quarters. The Patriots trailed 21-3 at intermission.
Good thing he witnessed the second half and overtime. New England rallied for a 34-28 victory.
And good thing he threw an accurate pass.
“Luckily she caught it,” Mann said, “because if she didn’t, everybody was going to blame me.”
