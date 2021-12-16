Teel: Recent ACC intrigue worthy of reality TV show

Whatever your favorite reality TV show — Esquire last year ranked The Bachelor, Survivor, American Idol, Top Chef and Keeping Up With The Kardashians among the all-time top-20 — the intrigue may not match the ACC’s of late.
Indeed, if the folks at ESPN need more original programming for the ACC Network, they ought to consider a reality series based on the conference’s recent drama.
The maneuverings extend far beyond the standard coaching and administrative churn that affects leagues at every level, and the accumulation has been unprecedented and, at times, embarrassing.
Virginia Tech’s in-season dismissal of football coach Justin Fuente and subsequent hiring of Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry? Bronco Mendenhall’s abrupt resignation at Virginia and the Cavaliers’ ensuing appointment of Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott? David Cutcliffe’s divorce from Duke and the Blue Devils’ selection of Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko?
They barely nudge the needle, though UVA athletic director Carla Williams described Mendenhall’s departure as “shocking.”
If we stretch the limits of “recent” to include this calendar year, the ACC transitioned from veteran commissioner John Swofford to Jim Phillips and saw basketball coaches with a combined eight national championships, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and North Carolina’s Roy Williams, announce their retirements.
Still, we’re not talking man-bites-dog news when three folks in their 70s, no matter their status, call it a career. Similarly, five of 15 league members changing athletic directors isn’t stunning — until you consider how it transpired.
Kevin White’s retirement at Duke and the school’s promotion of his deputy, Nina King, were routine. David Coburn’s retirement at Florida State and FSU’s appointment of Mike Alford, CEO of Seminole Boosters and a former Central Michigan AD, had been projected since Alford’s arrival from CMU.
But how Florida State eventually settled on Alford is where the weirdness hits overdrive.
After Coburn revealed his plans, the Seminoles, from all accounts, first targeted Louisville AD Vince Tyra, who was managing rampant fan dissatisfaction with Cardinals football and yet another sordid basketball affair, this the attempted extortion of head coach Chris Mack by former assistant coach Dino Gaudio.
The Mack-Gaudio farce compounded Louisville’s NCAA exposure as the basketball program braces for sanctions related to a years-old federal probe of recruiting corruption throughout the sport.
Tyra was so out of sorts with Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi that the university waived a non-compete clause in his contract, clearing his path to FSU. But within hours last week, Tyra resigned, Florida State pivoted to Alford and, punctuating the cloak-and-dagger machinations, Bendapudi accepted the presidency at Penn State.
Meeting with Louisville media Tuesday, Tyra said he withdrew from FSU’s search and might not have resigned at UoL had he known Bendapudi was leaving. Only at Louisville, a haven of university and athletics dysfunction since joining the ACC in 2014.
The intraconference AD hire that actually happened was far more significant than Tyra’s potential move to Tallahassee, Fla. Miami, which turfed athletic director Blake James in mid-November amid another discouraging football season, landed Clemson’s Dan Radakovich, among the nation’s most respected administrators.
During Radakovich’s nine years at Clemson, the Tigers re-emerged as a football power, a revival that the Hurricanes yearn to emulate. That Radakovich served as Miami’s business manager from 1983-85 and earned his master’s degree there added to his appeal.
Just prior to completing the agreement with Radakovich, the Hurricanes brought home another alum. They hired Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, an offensive tackle on two national championship squads at Miami in the early 1990s, to replace the deposed Manny Diaz.
Cristobal is Miami football’s sixth full-time head coach — placeholder Larry Scott led the Hurricanes for six games in 2015 after Al Golden’s in-season dismissal — since 2006. No Power Five football program has employed more head coaches during that span.
The others to employ six in that time are Kansas and Tennessee, hardly the company Miami should be keeping.
As their fans and former players never tire of reminding us, the Hurricanes have won five national championships under four coaches — Howard Schnellenberger, Jimmy Johnson, Dennis Erickson and Larry Coker — the most recent in 2001. That gravitas makes the university’s treatment of Diaz even more indefensible.
An influential and impatient faction at Miami wanted Diaz gone after this, his third year, a 5-1 close to a 7-5 regular season notwithstanding. Fine, we’re all grown-ups here. So fire Diaz and commence searching for your new coach.
But no. Unless Cristobal was willing to bolt Oregon, Miami, with no AD in place, was poised to retain Diaz. What then followed the regular season’s conclusion was a shameful two weeks in which Diaz dangled from a thread as the Hurricanes courted Cristobal.
That’s right. Miami’s power brokers are so insecure that unless Cristobal accepted the job, they had zero confidence that they could recruit another top-shelf coach.
But accept Cristobal did, and the combination of coach and athletic director, plus an influx of cash from university coffers, could well be the Hurricanes’ remedy for two decades of, by their standards, irrelevance. And if so, few will care how the sausage was made.
As if the ACC needed more commotion, conference officials are evaluating whether to move the league office from its original home in Greensboro, N.C. Possible alternatives are New York, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta and Orlando, and a decision is expected in early 2022.
But why not consider L.A., as well? All the better to keep up with the Kardashians.
