Teel: Recent ACC intrigue worthy of reality TV show

But no. Unless Cristobal was willing to bolt Oregon, Miami, with no AD in place, was poised to retain Diaz. What then followed the regular season’s conclusion was a shameful two weeks in which Diaz dangled from a thread as the Hurricanes courted Cristobal.

That’s right. Miami’s power brokers are so insecure that unless Cristobal accepted the job, they had zero confidence that they could recruit another top-shelf coach.

But accept Cristobal did, and the combination of coach and athletic director, plus an influx of cash from university coffers, could well be the Hurricanes’ remedy for two decades of, by their standards, irrelevance. And if so, few will care how the sausage was made.

As if the ACC needed more commotion, conference officials are evaluating whether to move the league office from its original home in Greensboro, N.C. Possible alternatives are New York, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta and Orlando, and a decision is expected in early 2022.

But why not consider L.A., as well? All the better to keep up with the Kardashians.