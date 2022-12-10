Teel: Record-setters Byers, Udinski named state's top college football players

Breaking records is an achievement. Breaking them while leading your team to postseason is a pinnacle.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers and Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski accomplished both this fall and collected hardware for their efforts.

Udinski received the Dudley Award as the Virginia’s top Division I college football player, Byers the Lanier Award as the state’s premier small-college football athlete. Announced Saturday, the honors are given annually by The Times-Dispatch and determined by a media vote.

Byers and Udinski were hardly alone in their excellence.

James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named the Sun Belt Conference’s top offensive player after the Dukes won the league’s East Division title. He finished one point behind Udinski in the Dudley voting.

William & Mary linebacker John Pius, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the Football Championship Subdivision’s top defensive player, helped the Tribe to the FCS playoffs and first 10-win regular season in program history.

Randolph-Macon quarterback Drew Campanale set the NCAA Division III record for completion percentage at 78.1 while leading the Yellow Jackets to an undefeated regular season and the second round of the playoffs.

Udinski and Byers were a notch above, in large measure thanks to signature moments.

Byers’ came when he rushed for a CIAA-record 319 yards, on just 32 carries, in Virginia Union’s road conquest of second-ranked and four-time national champion Valdosta State. He scored four touchdowns, three running and one receiving.

“I saw a look in his eyes in the Valdosta game,” Panthers coach Alvin Parker said.

Udinski’s defining snap came with 34 seconds remaining in Richmond’s late-season clash at Delaware. Trailing 13-12, the Spiders faced fourth-and-4 from their 30.

Unconditionally trusting the quarterback he had also coached at VMI, Richmond offensive coordinator Billy Cosh called for a deep slant route, and Udinski threw a 45-yard strike to Jerry Garcia to set up the winning field goal.

“He’s just so good at keeping his emotions calm, and I think that’s a big part of it,” said Spiders receiver Jakob Herres, also Udinski’s VMI teammate for three seasons. “There’s really no situation that’s too big for him.”

Udinski was a Dudley finalist in 2021, when the award went to Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert. With the FCS playing a spring season due to the pandemic, Udinski led VMI to a 4-0 start before sustaining a knee injury that sidelined him for the Keydets’ first FCS playoff appearance.

Udinski graduated from VMI as the school’s career leader in passing yards (7,862) and transferred to Maryland for the 2021 fall season. But he played in only four games, and when Richmond coach Russ Huesman hired Cosh to coordinate the Spiders’ offense, Udinski was in.

Their reunion was a smash. Udinski threw for 3,614 yards and set UR single-season records for touchdown passes (29) and completion percentage (73.4) as the Spiders reached the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“It was a special season all together,” Udinski said, “and I was fortunate to be a part of it. ... I’m really happy for my teammates and my coaches most of all because they’ve been here through the seasons where they didn’t make the playoffs. They’ve been through some really tough times. Being part of the team that put Richmond over the hump ... is just such a fulfilling feeling.”

Udinski joins defensive tackle Marc Megna (1998) as the only Spiders to win the Dudley in its 33 years.

“He was such a great presence here for us,” Cosh said. “I knew he would do a good job here in this system. But he has really elevated his game. ... I’m just so thankful that I got to coach him again.”

Udinski’s brother Ward was a Division III All-America quarterback at Juniata College, and his brother Grant was an FCS Academic All-America defensive end at Towson. Grant works for the Minnesota Vikings, and after completing his master’s in liberal arts this month, Reece plans to hire an agent and prepare for Richmond’s pro day this spring.

He acknowledges chasing NFL aspirations “is a daunting task,” but no matter his football future, Udinski “is forever grateful” to Richmond.

“It couldn’t have gone any smoother,” he said of meshing with the Spiders. “... We played for each other [at VMI], and then when I got to Richmond, I kind of knew right away. These guys, they remind me so much of VMI. Everybody’s super-close, and there’s no drama on the team.”

Byers, a Virginia Union sophomore and the second Panther to win the Lanier (quarterback Shawheem Dowdy in 2015), also faces a daunting challenge: authoring another landmark college season.

Standing only 5-foot-7 and weighing around 180 pounds, he rushed for more yards this season, 1,920, than any NCAA player, regardless of division. He averaged an exceptional 6.8 yards per carry and 174.6 yards per game as the Panthers reached the Division II playoffs.

“I wouldn’t say I saw this exact kind of season coming,” Byers said, “but I saw something close to it, because I always tell myself: I have to do better. ... I just go back and look at all the film and everything I did wrong. I never go look at all the good things I did.”

There was plenty to like about Byers’ freshman season. He rushed for 910 yards, twice surpassing 200 yards in a game, and was voted the CIAA’s top rookie.

Parker said he knew Byers would be “special.” Blessed with all the requisite tools, he was clearly talented, and South Jersey coaches, from youth leagues to high school, endorsed him.

And while Division I schools shied away because of Byers’ size, Parker never paused.

“I’m in love with just good players,” Parker said. “It’s not a cookie-cutter system.”

Like many smaller athletes, Byers turns others’ doubts into fuel.

“I came up with a slogan: BLG,” he said. “Big Little Guy. I’m going to get shirts made.”

Does the BLG have a big heart?