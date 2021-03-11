Teel: Reece Beekman delivers the raw emotion and theater the ACC tournament needed

And if ever a day begged for quintessential March drama, this was it.

A year ago, the mushrooming global pandemic forced the ACC tournament’s cancellation on quarterfinal Thursday. Here we were again, and Thursday morning news broke that a positive COVID-19 test had forced Duke to withdraw from its quarterfinal against Florida State, sending the Seminoles to Friday’s semifinals without having played a tournament game.

“It sucks for Duke,” Hauser said. “You never wish that upon anyone.”

No better remedy for such news than a fierce, postseason clash of two quality teams competing at a high level, which is precisely what Virginia (18-6) and Syracuse (16-9) delivered.

Buddy Boeheim, son of the Orange coach, was brilliant with 31 points. Clark, Hauser, Huff and Murphy scored in double figures, the latter three heating up as the game progressed and willing UVA to a Friday semifinal against Georgia Tech.

“If he keeps shooting,” Hauser said of Beekman, “they’re eventually going to fall. He stuck with it. He knew he had to shoot it. He was open. He shot it in rhythm. He’s one of those kids that just keeps coming back. If he gets knocked down, he keeps getting up.”