DALLAS/HOUSTON — Refusing to allow profound disappointment to morph into grief, Taylor Soule donned her Women’s Final Four cowboy hat, relaxed at her locker stall and reflected on the finest basketball season in Virginia Tech history.

Not far away, teammate Georgia Amoore, albeit with fewer tears, also displayed the emotional intelligence that defined this team throughout its journey to Dallas.

During their few lows and frequent peaks, the Hokies did not lose perspective, even in the immediate aftermath of Friday night’s 79-72 loss to LSU in the national semifinals.

So began my basketball whirlwind, which included another Caitlin Clark epic, a 240-mile junket south — The Times-Dispatch’s stretch limo is sweet — for Saturday’s Final Four semis in Houston, and a pure jumper at the horn.

Inject it all into my veins.

Let's go back to Virginia Tech’s women.

Soule and Amoore’s outlooks are drastically different. An Aussie, Amoore just completed her third season in Kenny Brooks’ program. A graduate transfer from Boston College, Soule was a one-year rental, and a darn good one.

“This whole experience was definitely bigger than basketball,” Soule said. “It was about making friendships and making lifelong experiences. ... I’ll definitely be walking around, letting everybody know Taylor Soule is a Hokie.”

Amoore, the most outstanding player of the ACC tournament and NCAA Seattle 3 Regional, is already anticipating her senior year.

“My God, we had a pretty good season,” she said. “I’m just a junior, and there’s nothing I want more than to do this again next year.”

AS THE HOKIES processed their season’s end, the legend of these NCAA tournaments was again commanding the stage.

From our elevated media perch Friday, it was difficult to fully appreciate Clark’s performance in Iowa’s 77-73 dethroning of 2022 national champion and undefeated South Carolina. But the collective gasps and roars from the sellout crowd at American Airlines Center spoke volumes.

With her scoring, passing, ballhandling and sheer presence, Clark is everything a sport wants, a unique talent who converts casual fans.

Her final line of 41 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds couldn’t convey her impact. But perhaps this does: Clark scored or assisted on 23 of Iowa’s 28 field goals. Moreover, she scored 16 of the Hawkeyes’ 18 fourth-quarter points and assisted on the other 2, a bucket by Monika Czinano.

America has swooned, and with good reason. Indeed, according to ESPN, Friday’s semifinals drew record audiences of 5 million-plus, 66% above last season.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Clark said of her celebrity status. “I don’t think it will hit me for a couple more weeks. I’m trying to enjoy every single second of this.

“I will say what I really loved is I saw so many videos of people back in Iowa City, just every single bar completely packed, screaming about women’s basketball. That’s so, so cool to see your impact on your university and your state.”

Paired with her 41-point triple-double in the Elite Eight against Louisville, Clark is the first player in tournament history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, and she’ll go for three Sunday in the title game against LSU.

“One minute you think you’re going to guard her a certain way, then you watch the film and change your mind and go, ‘Oh, that's not going to work,’” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “I couldn’t take my eyes off of her. Gosh, she’s special.”

FAST FORWARD TO the men Saturday in Houston, where the opening semifinal between Conference USA’s Florida Atlantic and the Mountain West’s San Diego State was widely considered the undercard to the subsequent Connecticut-Miami heavyweight clash.

Don’t be so sure.

Trailing by 14 points early in the second half, the Aztecs defeated the Owls 72-71 on Lamont Butler’s jumper at the horn. It was San Diego State’s first lead since 24-23.

The game had stretches of sublime offense, barbed-wire defense and poor free throw shooting but rarely lacked drama.

Matt Bradley, a bruising, 6-foot-4, 220-pound guard led the Aztecs with 21 points and is a chore to defend. San Diego will be an underdog in Monday’s NCAA final, but just remember, 40 years ago in Albuquerque, N.C. State-Georgia was considered the junior varsity semifinal leading into Houston-Louisville.

We all know what transpired two nights later when Jim Valvano’s Wolfpack played the Phi Slama Jama Cougars.

Magic.

