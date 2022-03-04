Teel: Relaxed and wistful, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski ready for his Senior Day at Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM, N.C. — Jay Bilas played on a Duke team that lost to Wagner. At Cameron Indoor Stadium. A Wagner squad that went 12-18 and finished last in its conference.

It was January 1983, Mike Krzyzewski’s third year as the Blue Devils’ coach, and the freshman season for Bilas and three other acclaimed prospects: Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie and David Henderson.

“We thought about building something important and lasting,” Bilas said, “but who could have fathomed this? None of us thought this would happen.

“It’s kind of like we got in on the ground floor of Microsoft or something.”

Krzyzewski isn’t Duke basketball’s Bill Gates and Paul Allen — predecessors Bill Foster and Vic Bubas steered the Blue Devils to the Final Four — but he is the program’s most enduring figure, and Saturday he coaches his final home game in an arena his teams converted into a basketball cathedral.

Oh, and the opponent just happens to be neighboring North Carolina, Duke’s partner in the sport’s premier rivalry.

As Krzyzewski, 75, said to his staff Thursday morning: “Who would have ever thought? This is my Senior Day.”

And like any athlete making his/her final appearance before the home fans, Krzyzewski will have to navigate the emotions of nostalgia and competition.

He has known this day was coming since June, when he announced that the 2021-22 season, his 42nd at Duke, would be his last. But only this week, once Carolina was the next game, has he allowed himself to ponder the moment and its magnitude.

To do otherwise, in his mind, would have been a disservice to his players, individually and collectively. This is their one season together, their opportunity to embrace the joyous challenge of pursuing championships.

Upperclassmen such as Wendell Moore and Joey Baker. Underclassmen such as Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, Trevor Keels, Mark Williams and Jeremy Roach. Transfers such as Theo John and Bates Jones. Walk-ons such as Krzyzewski’s grandson Michael Savarino.

Krzyzewski’s military training — he played and coached at Army West Point — demands that a commander’s sole focus be the group’s mission.

“There’s so much about me,” a relaxed and wistful Krzyzewski said during a 30-minute media session Thursday. “But the moment is about us. I want them to understand it’s our moment.”

Sure, Saturday is about the fourth-ranked Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) hunting an exclamation mark to their first outright regular-season conference title since 2006 and affirming their February road conquest of the Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5). And yes, due to graduation or NBA draft entry, more than half the 13-man roster could be playing their final home game.

But saying goodbye to athletes is an annual rite of college sports. Bidding farewell to the sport’s career leader in coaching victories (1,196), one who raised five national championship banners into the rafters, is a once-in-a-lifetime deal, and the players know it.

They know what a privilege it is to be part of Krzyzewski’s final team. They realize the obligation not to kill the buzz of Saturday’s celebration.

“He’s definitely a generational guy,” Moore said. “He’s an icon to me — and a legend.”

More than 80 former players — each was limited to one ticket — are expected in Cameron on Saturday, a group that includes luminaries such as Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Shane Battier and J.J. Redick. ESPN is full-court pressing the event on multiple platforms, and the celebrity/dignitary roll call figures to red-carpet level.

Krzyzewski’s teams are 572-75 at Cameron, making Saturday his 648th game in the 80-year-old arena. The building’s listed capacity is a modest 9,314, but the Duke community, galvanized by the program’s success, transformed Cameron into a cauldron of noise, energy and heat.

Krzyzewski said he doesn’t remember his first game here, but for the record, it was a Nov. 29, 1980 victory over Stetson. Two seasons later came that unsightly loss to Wagner, part of an 11-17 season that was a distant memory by Bilas’ senior year.

That 1985-86 Duke squad finished 37-3, won the ACC tournament and reached the first of Krzyzewski’s record-tying 12 Final Fours. The standard had been set.

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel, and I don’t know how I’m going to process it,” said Bilas, part of ESPN’s broadcasting team Saturday. “... You can’t deny the emotion that goes with this. I think for me, and for others in my position that have played for him or coached under him, it would be foolish to do that.

“I think you want to take in the experience and handle the game — the game’s important — but you guys aren’t here for the game. You’re here for the significance around it, and that’s not lost on any of us either.”

Count Krzyzewski among those unsure of how he’ll respond Saturday. And part of his genius is, he’s OK with that.

“In sport, you never know what’s going to happen,” he said, “so the spontaneity of emotion and performance, that’s one of the great things about sport. It really is reality TV. Reality TV is not reality TV. Sport is. That’s the beauty of it, whatever sport it is, and that’s the life I’ve led.”

A life he’s led like no other.