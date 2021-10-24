Teel: Relentless and electric, UVA offense continues to roll in victory over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A month after absorbing a second consecutive 20-point defeat, Virginia is riding its longest ACC winning streak in a decade and is bowl-eligible.

Life comes at you fast, my friends.

Almost as fast as the Cavaliers’ offense.

Trailing by two scores early Saturday night, Virginia scored on seven of its next eight possessions — the exception was a Hail Mary to close the first half — and defeated Georgia Tech 48-40 at Scott Stadium.

“It’s super fun,” quarterback Brennan Armstrong said of the offense. “I’ve got a lot of talent around me.”

Yes he does, and given their late-game mishaps, the Cavaliers needed every ounce of that talent.

Virginia (6-2, 4-2 ACC) yielded two touchdowns in the final 1:16, failed to recover an onside kick after both and could not exhale until Joey Blount broke up Jeff Sims’ 31-yard, last-gasp pass into the end zone.

That will, and should, give defensive coordinator Nick Howell and special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield pause. Conversely, offensive coordinator Robert Anae couldn’t have asked for much more.