Teel: Reliving an exhausting, riveting Division I college football day in Virginia

Norfolk, 5:15 p.m.: Norfolk State boasts the longest winning streak among the state’s Division I contingent, six games, after defeating Morgan State 31-20. Carter passed for 368 yards and three scores as the Spartans remained undefeated in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Norfolk, 7:11 p.m.: Saturday’s 23-20 victory over Louisiana Tech was ODU’s first versus an FBS opponent in nearly three years. The Monarchs lost their final FBS game in 2018, all 11 in ’19, skipped last season because of the pandemic and were 0-6 versus FBS teams this year before Rice’s clutch kick. Was quite a way for ODU to celebrate Thursday’s confirmation that its teams are leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt, which expects to add JMU in the coming days.

Provo, Utah, 1:59 a.m.: Confession time. With the DVR working at home and an early flight to catch out of Atlanta, I intended to check out early on UVA-Brigham Young. When the Cougars bolted to a 21-0 lead, that plan was feasible — until Armstrong warmed up.