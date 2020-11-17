Teel: Remainder of college football season going to be a wild ride

The ACC’s 15 football teams authored a perfect October. Each of the 34 scheduled games was played, on time and with nary a hitch.
Bigger picture: From the season’s mid-September kickoff through last weekend, only six matchups had to be reshuffled because COVID-19 had compromised one of the teams. Meanwhile, 65 contests were staged, and every conference program remained on track to complete its targeted 11-game regular season.
“It’s just really remarkable,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said Monday morning.
“An amazing accomplishment,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said about an hour later.
Then, at 5:48 p.m. Monday, an email from league HQ: A virus outbreak within Miami’s program has prompted the rescheduling of six games, three involving the Hurricanes.
Yet no matter how inconvenient — Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College and the Southern Conference’s Western Carolina also are affected — Monday’s news does not blemish all college football has managed to date, especially the ACC.
Look at the world around us. The late-fall/winter wave of infections that medical experts projected has arrived, and last weekend 15 Bowl Subdivision games were canceled or postponed, including Pitt at Georgia Tech in the ACC, delayed until Dec. 12 because of virus issues in both camps.
Among the Power Five conferences, the ACC’s 11-game regular season is the most ambitious, the model adopted to provide ESPN with its contracted inventory. Calculated, yes, but by starting the second week of September, the league created the wiggle room that enabled Monday’s circus-level juggling of six games.
“I think starting earlier has been beneficial,” Fuente said. “It’s given us a little more flexibility in the schedule. I don’t know how it's going to play out with the Big Ten and the Pac-12 with the delayed start. They’re going to be in a little bit of a time crunch here.”
A bit? Just consider the Pac-12’s machinations last Friday. When infections at Utah and Arizona State forced the cancellation of their respective Saturday games against UCLA and Cal, the conference paired UCLA against Cal on Sunday — at 9 a.m., Pacific time, on less than 48 hours’ notice.
How the remainder of the regular season transpires is anyone’s guess. So, too, the postseason.
With most campuses concluding the fall semester this month, teams in all sports will be, in theory, better able to isolate from the general population and mitigate infection risk. Moreover, even with Monday’s announcement, all 15 ACC teams remain able, as of this moment, to complete their full regular seasons, a testament to the athletes.
“I do think we are doing some good things, in terms of teaching young people to persevere,” Fuente said. “The message I keep giving is that if you can do this, when we come out on the other end, when you as an individual come out on the other end, you are going to be that much better for it. You are going to be able to say that you handled all of this adversity, so the next hard thing that happens in your life, you are going to have the confidence to know you can overcome it.
“I do think that sometimes we lose a little bit of that in society, the struggle and the satisfaction that comes with battling with adverse circumstances.”
But even if the regular season can be, to some degree, finished, how many teams beyond the four selected for the College Football Playoff will want to prolong grueling COVID protocols for additional weeks just to compete in a bowl? How many players will just want to go home to family?
Driving tourism and showcasing local charms, bowls are community assets, not to mention popular holiday programming for ESPN. But in a pandemic, most, if not all, the events surrounding bowls will vanish.
Two of the ACC’s contracted postseason destinations, the San Diego-based Holiday Bowl and the new Boston-based Fenway Bowl, already have canceled for this season. Another, the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, is imperiled by a virus spike there.
In a normal year, Virginia’s 3-4 record would make its bowl eligibility uncertain. But for this pandemic season, the NCAA ditched the six-win minimum, making all teams eligible.
The Cavaliers have earned postseason invitations in each of the last three years, and a fourth straight would equal the program record. But Mendenhall has doubts about the postseason.
“How many bowl games will there be?” he said. “And what are the financial components to that, which we know is at the heart of the season anyway, and the television part and how much sense that makes. So there [are] a lot of different variables.”
Virginia Tech (4-4) revels in its 27-year run of bowl appearances, the nation's longest active streak. But Fuente is not sure how he and his players might view a postseason opportunity.
"I don’t know how everybody's going to feel," he said. "I do know that football games are precious and opportunities are precious. There’s not another sport where you work as hard in the offseason and train as much for as few opportunities to actually get to play the game.
“So by and large, our kids have welcomed the opportunity to get to play games. But I do understand. It has weighed heavily on everyone as we’ve been through the season. I’ve been as candid about that as maybe anything else that we’ve talked about. It has been a daily mental and emotional grind for everyone, particularly the players.”
Grind notwithstanding, Hokies junior linebacker Dax Hollifield is all in for postseason.
"I’ve been dealing with protocols for the past three or four months," he said Tuesday. "They’re normal now. I would love to play in a bowl. That’s really my main goal right now. ...
"Last year losing to UVA and losing the [Commonwealth] Cup [after 15 consecutive wins in the series], that hurt really, really bad. I don’t really want to lose any more streaks. We have something special here, and that’s the bowl streak. No other team in the country has that. So that’s ours. We’ve got to keep that."
