Teel: Remainder of college football season going to be a wild ride

Among the Power Five conferences, the ACC’s 11-game regular season is the most ambitious, the model adopted to provide ESPN with its contracted inventory. Calculated, yes, but by starting the second week of September, the league created the wiggle room that enabled Monday’s circus-level juggling of six games.

“I think starting earlier has been beneficial,” Fuente said. “It’s given us a little more flexibility in the schedule. I don’t know how it's going to play out with the Big Ten and the Pac-12 with the delayed start. They’re going to be in a little bit of a time crunch here.”

A bit? Just consider the Pac-12’s machinations last Friday. When infections at Utah and Arizona State forced the cancellation of their respective Saturday games against UCLA and Cal, the conference paired UCLA against Cal on Sunday — at 9 a.m., Pacific time, on less than 48 hours’ notice.

How the remainder of the regular season transpires is anyone’s guess. So, too, the postseason.

With most campuses concluding the fall semester this month, teams in all sports will be, in theory, better able to isolate from the general population and mitigate infection risk. Moreover, even with Monday’s announcement, all 15 ACC teams remain able, as of this moment, to complete their full regular seasons, a testament to the athletes.