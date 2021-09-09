Teel: Revisiting 9/11 two decades later through a sports lens

Inside the pro shop, Strange watched with others as the World Trade Center’s North Tower burned and a second plane hit the South Tower. Within an hour, the buildings collapsed.

The Ryder Cup was scheduled for Sept. 28-30, and the U.S. team was set to depart Sept. 22, after a White House send-off from President George W. Bush. As Strange drove a rental car the next two days from Colorado to his Williamsburg home, he was in frequent contact with PGA of America president Jim Awtrey, PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and the 12 U.S. team members.

Headlined by football, college and professional sports had postponed weekend competition. The Ryder Cup, the next large international sports event on the calendar, had more time to deliberate but reached the same conclusion.

Delaying the biennial Ryder Cup until 2002 meant shifting the PGA Tour-sponsored Presidents Cup, a similar competition pitting the U.S. against an International team, from even to odd years.

“It was wonderful that the two organizations came together and worked on this, the PGA of America and the Tour,” Strange said. “… It was a huge endeavor, and everybody worked together in a matter of four days to get it done. …