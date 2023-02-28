There are many avenues to clinching a regular-season title, relaxing at home or in the locker room while a rival loses among them. VCU basketball took a more rewarding path Tuesday night at the Siegel Center.

Check that. The Rams took the most rewarding path.

Before a sellout throng at the Siegel Center, in their regular-season home finale, they defeated fellow contender Saint Louis 79-67.

“I wanted to get it real bad at home,” point guard Ace Baldwin said, “for us and [the fans].”

Regardless of how it fares Saturday at George Washington, VCU, for only the second time in 11 years of membership, is the Atlantic 10’s outright regular-season champion and the top seed for next week’s league tournament in New York.

Mike Rhoades coached the Rams’ other undisputed champs in 2018-19 and understands what a large deal hoisting the trophy Tuesday and sharing it with the faithful was.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around some really good players and some great teams,” he said. “One thing I know for sure is you never take it for granted. You really appreciate the guys and the staff and everybody associated with the program and how much they’re invested in each other and what we do.”

With the Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) trailing by four points at intermission — they missed their final 11 shots of the opening half ¬— Rhoades and his staff urged the players to relax, and they responded with one of their finest halves of the season.

VCU shot 61.5% in the second half and outscored Saint Louis 48-32 . Jalen DeLoach’s 14 points led six double-figure scorers, uncanny balance that also included David Shriver adding eight points in 20 minutes off the bench.

Shriver is the Rams’ most lethal deep shooter, capable of extended hair-on-fire stretches such as the six 3-pointers he made in the second half at Dayton in mid-January. But opponents adjusted, shadowing Shriver at every stretch, and he hadn’t scored more than six points in any of VCU’s last eight games.

Finding ways to get Shriver good shots bodes well for the Rams in March.

“We got three layups tonight because [Shriver’s man] didn’t help on the ball screen,” Rhoades said. “Just having him out there [is a ] big threat. ... Guys should be buying him dinner because he gets them shots.”

Shriver accounted for the Rams’ only two 3-pointers on the night as his teammates overpowered the Billikens (19-11, 11-6) on the interior. VCU scored a season-best 52 points in the paint, 16 more than Saint Louis.

DeLoach and fellow big man Brandon Johns were effective on the low block, while Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern scored repeatedly on drives.

“We showed who we are in the second half,” Baldwin said.

“That’s how we have to play,” Rhoades said. “We need to be a downhill team.”

VCU also needs to be ravenous defensively, and the Rams checked that box, too. They pestered the Billikens into 20 turnovers, eight by Yuri Collins, the nation’s leader in assists. Moreover, Baldwin pressured Gibson Jimerson (21.6 points per game in the last seven) into 2-of-10 shooting and five turnovers.

Jimerson scored 24 points in the teams’ Feb. 3 meeting at Saint Louis, a contest Baldwin won single-handedly with a career-high 37 points.

As with many teams, parsing VCU’s potential at-large NCAA tournament credentials is an exercise in contrasts.

Pros: The Rams have won 18 of their last 21 games, and since Feb. 1, their NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking has improved from 80th to 68th. Their best player, Baldwin, missed setbacks to Arizona State and Memphis with a wrist injury, and their leading rebounder, DeLoach, sat out an unsightly home loss to Jacksonville with an illness.

Cons: The NET classifies 20 of VCU’s 23 victories in either Quadrant 3 or Quadrant 4, the least challenging. Quad 2 wins over Pitt (neutral site), Saint Louis (road) and Dayton (road) are the exceptions, though the Pitt and Dayton conquests will become Quad 1 if those teams rise a tick in the rankings.

The NET rates the Rams’ non-conference schedule 227th nationally, and their two Quad 4 losses, to Jacksonville and St. Bonaventure were at home.

The NCAA selection committee will consider other metrics, but you get the idea. VCU could erase any doubt by winning the A-10 tournament and accompanying automatic bid, but after Tuesday, Rhoades was ready to stump for his squad.

“They keep moving the goal line all on you all the time with this NET,” he said, “but we took care of business. We won the A-10 regular season, and people know how hard that is.”

