Teel: Richmond 'brotherhood' thriving and growing for ODU football

NORFOLK — Ali Jennings secured Old Dominion’s bowl eligibility with the performance of his life. Isiah Paige ranked among the nation’s premier punt returners, and Alonzo Ford was a season-long force at defensive tackle.

Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne believes this Richmond trio will contribute more in 2022, and if he’s right, the locker room is going to get loud.

“We tend to talk a lot of trash between the 804 and 757,” Jennings said with a smile.

Ah, yes. Nothing like a good-natured rivalry to spice things up. And few regions bask in competing against one another like Richmond (804) and Hampton Roads (757).

Rooted in decades of high school sports excellence and untold state tournament clashes, this regional pride has long traveled to college campuses across the country.

“Most of the 804 guys [at ODU] played against each other [in high school],” Jennings said, “but when it’s the 804 versus the world, we support the 804.”

Jennings, Paige and Ford consider one another family — with good reason — and are far from the lone Richmond-area presences at ODU. But they are the most accomplished, and their bonds date to well before high school.

Paige and Jennings are, in Paige’s words, “blood cousins,” while Ford and Paige are former Varina High teammates. Moreover, Ford and Paige are both wearing No. 5 this season, the former on defense, the latter on offense. Each wanted No. 5 at Varina, but the school retired the jersey in honor of former Blue Devils great Michael Robinson.

Hampton Roads athletes litter ODU’s roster, no surprise given its Norfolk location, and 757 returnees such as kickoff return ace LaMareon James (two return touchdowns last season) and defensive end Amorie Morrison (3½ sacks) again figure prominently.

But good luck surpassing the Richmond crew.

A headliner on Highland Springs’ undefeated 2018 state champions, Jennings transferred to ODU from West Virginia prior to last season and promptly led the team with 1,066 receiving yards. He caught nine passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the regular-season finale against Charlotte, a 56-34 victory that earned the Monarchs bowl eligibility.

Ford and Paige enrolled at ODU in 2020 after helping Varina defeat Highland Springs in the 2019 playoffs, ending the Springers’ 40-game winning streak and run of four consecutive state titles. But they lost their first college season when the Monarchs elected not to play during the pandemic.

Both asserted themselves immediately in 2021.

Ford started all 13 games at defensive tackle, recording 38 tackles as ODU ranked 24th nationally in opponents’ yards per rush at 3.55. Paige started seven times, caught 23 passes and finished 10th nationally in average punt return at 10.9 yards.

“You really have to be focused, especially with the ball in the air,” Paige said of returning punts. “You’ve got 11 dudes running at [you] at full speed. ... It’s just a level of being chilled and relaxed. You’ve just got to trust yourself, trust your judgment. Just know you’re making the right call, because if you second-guess yourself, that’s when you mess up.”

“Shoot, Zay’s been a playmaker since we were 5,” Ford said. “He’s been out there running around people.”

Rahne was visibly irritated that Ford didn’t make Conference USA’s all-freshman team last year and expects him to be an All-Sun Belt talent this season as the Monarchs transition to a far more challenging league.

ODU finished 6-7 overall in its C-USA farewell after a 1-6 start in Rahne’s head-coaching debut. The Monarchs open next Friday at home against Virginia Tech, play at Virginia in Week 3 and are among just 15 Bowl Subdivision teams, out of 131, not playing a Championship Subdivision opponent.

Ford is undaunted by the schedule.

“I feel like Old Dominion is a cool little sweet spot,” he said, “and I feel like a lot of people don’t appreciate it until you get in the building, you get around our team and you get into the atmosphere of what ODU is and how we’re built. ... We’ve got the players, we’ve got the talent.”

More and more are coming from Richmond, and this season’s contingent also includes receivers Dominic Dutton (Glen Allen) and Michael Hodge (Highland Springs), cornerbacks Elijah Rivers (L.C. Bird) and Alhaji Kamara (Hermitage), offensive lineman Caleb Gosney (Varina), defensive end Kris Trinidad (L.C. Bird) and Notre Dame transfer quarterback Brendon Clark (Manchester).

Paige hopes the group can, individually and collectively, serve as role models for younger folks back home.

“I think we’re definitely starting a huge pipeline for the 804 guys coming in,” Jennings said.