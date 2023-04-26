Robbie Beran earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern’s School of Education and Social Policy in three years, with a concentration in “learning and organizational change,” shorthand for business. By semester’s end, he’ll be two classes shy of a master’s in sports administration.

At Virginia Tech, where Beran will join the basketball team as a graduate transfer next season, he’s exploring a master’s in applied animal behavior and welfare.

Beran is as versatile athletically as he is academically.

A 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from Richmond’s Collegiate School, Beran was a four-year starter for Northwestern. He made 36.1% of his 3-point attempts for his career, averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds as a senior and had a combined 27 points and nine rebounds in two victories over Indiana this past season.

Moreover, Beran was a quality defender on a team that Ken Pomeroy’s metrics ranked 22nd nationally this year in defensive efficiency.

The ability to play inside and on the perimeter fits Tech coach Mike Young’s approach and gives the Hokies a potential candidate to replace Grant Basile, who filled a similar role last season and is pursuing pro basketball in Italy.

Beran was part of a Northwestern recruiting class that included William & Mary transfer Chase Audige and endured three lean years before authoring an unexpected reversal. Coached by Chris Collins, the Wildcats tied for second in the Big Ten, drew sellout crowds at home and reached the NCAA tournament for only the second time in program history, falling to UCLA in the second round.

Beran’s impact at Northwestern was clear from a text exchange I had Tuesday night with ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on another matter.

“PS – You will love Robbie Beran,” wrote Phillips, Northwestern’s athletic director from 2008-21.

Friends had encouraged Beran to transfer after his junior season, but he was determined to help the Wildcats change course. That mission accomplished, he felt free to explore options for his COVID bonus year of eligibility.

“I just knew that we could get over that hump and get to the tournament,” Beran said Wednesday afternoon from his mother’s Richmond home. “I wanted to do something special.”

He aims to do the same at Tech, which fell short of a sixth consecutive NCAA bid in March and lost in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament. He visited Blacksburg on Sunday and Monday, and the connections were instant.

Young and Hokies assistant coach Kevin Giltner had recruited Beran out of Collegiate when they were at Wofford. Christian Webster, a holdover from Buzz Williams’ Tech staff, also had pursued Beran, as had the Hokies’ newest assistant, J.D. Byers, when he was at VCU.

“Their familiarity with my game was an appeal,” Beran said. “They have a personal development plan in place.”

Still, Beran resisted committing on the spot. He prefers “to decompress and digest everything” before making important decisions.

But on the drive back to Richmond on Monday night, Beran started thinking.

Yes, he enjoyed his visit to Miami the previous weekend and, absent his decompression policy, might have committed to the Hurricanes. But Blacksburg felt right.

His sister, Annemarie, is a student at the Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and lives in Christiansburg. He bonded with guards Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla over lunch at Mellow Mushroom and with the entire team at Young’s home Sunday evening.

Moreover, Beran toured a local animal rescue shelter in correlation with his possible academic pursuits.

“What am I waiting for?” Beran said he asked himself.

So about 40 miles from Richmond he called Young and, despite the poor cell connection, committed.

Soon Beran will start searching for a Blacksburg rental suitable for his Chihuahua and mixed Labrador retriever, plus his girlfriend’s Golden retriever. He’s keenly aware that he, too, is a one-season rental for the Hokies.

“I was getting tired of talking on the phone all day,” Beran said of his transfer portal recruitment. “I just wanted to hoop. ... Going through all this at age 23 is a little different than at age 19. I really didn’t need to get wowed by the glitz and the glam.

“Obviously there’s schooling, but basketball-wise, it’s how can you get ready and get right and maximize these eight months? ... I want to hit the ground running.”

