Teel: Richmond's Armando Bacot determined to forge legacy at UNC

Two years ago at North Carolina, Armando Bacot grabbed more rebounds than any Tar Heel freshman since 1996. He followed up as a sophomore with an All-ACC season in which he led UNC in scoring and field goal percentage and was named the team’s most valuable player.

But even as peers across the country, regardless of draft stock, jumped into the professional ranks, Bacot, a Richmond native who played three seasons at Trinity Episcopal, returned to the Tar Heels.

“It was just right to come back,” Bacot said during a Zoom session with reporters last week. “My first two years I really haven’t won anything, and that’s the main thing for me. I want to be able to say I won something at Carolina and actually did something.”

Bacot’s priority was refreshing, and his assessment was, especially by program standards, spot-on.

Now before portraying him as a latter-day Ralph Sampson or Tim Duncan, delaying top-of-the-draft riches for a run at a national championship, understand that Bacot was a marginal draft prospect. The NBA selects only 60 players, and Bacot wasn’t going to be lounging in the green room waiting to mug for the cameras with Adam Silver.