Teel: Richmond's talent shows throughout UVa's season-opening victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Richmond wasn’t going to beat Virginia on Saturday. With NFL talent at quarterback and receiver, the Cavaliers’ offense is just too gifted for an FCS opponent, even a quality group such as the Spiders.

But the combination of Richmond’s talent and Virginia’s third-quarter lethargy kept the margin reasonable for much of the steamy afternoon at Scott Stadium.

The final in both teams’ season-opener was 34-17, and after a second half that saw the Cavaliers score only six points, first-year head coach Tony Elliott said his bunch “didn’t finish.”

No question. Virginia could have finished UR prior to halftime. Or in the third or fourth quarters.

Didn’t happen.

Credit the Spiders. Running behind an offensive line hampered by a mid-week injury to starting left tackle Gavin Lamp, Savon Smith and Aaron Dykes combined for 164 yards on 30 carries. Transfer Reece Udinski threw for another 160 in his Richmond debut and guided an offense that didn’t commit a turnover.

Moreover, linebacker Tristan Wheeler was credited with 19 tackles, an impressive total regardless, more so given Virginia’s modest 69 snaps.

“I thought Reece looked really good,” Spiders coach Russ Huesman said. “I thought our backs ran really hard. A lot of positives. ... Defensively, we’ve got a ways to go. We’ve got to get better. But we’ll get better. We lost to a good football team.”

Thanks to quarterback Brennan Armstrong and a fleet of receivers led Saturday by Lavel Davis, the Cavaliers have that potential. But Smith’s 6.8 yards-per-carry were troubling and reminiscent of last season’s defensive struggles.

A more aggressive approach from Elliott just prior to halftime might have spared Virginia any second-half anxiety.

Leading 28-10, UVa had just stopped UR on downs at the Cavaliers’ 34. The clock read 1:22, and Virginia had all three timeouts available.

Punch one in there, especially with the second-half kickoff coming their way, and the Cavaliers could have downshifted into cruise control and played reserves for a good portion of the second half.

Instead, Elliott was content to run out the clock.

“Let’s just get it to the half because I was starting to see some things from the team that I needed to correct,” he said. “... I didn’t want to take a chance, with what we’d been doing offensively, and put those guys in a situation going into the half of not being successful.”

Compounding the curiosity, Virginia played a sloppy third quarter.

On consecutive possessions, Dontayvion Wicks lost a fumble, and Armstrong threw an interception, with free safety Aaron Banks recovering the loose ball and snaring the pick. Plus, UVa’s defense committed two illegal substitution penalties, the first of which erased a Josh Ahern interception.

“That’s on me,” Elliott said of the infraction.

Entering the final quarter, the Spiders were within 28-17, and had Ahern not stuffed Dykes on third- and fourth-and-1 at Virginia’s 36 as the period closed, the squirm factor would have kicked in.

Armstrong erased that possibility with an 11-yard scoring toss to Perris Jones (104 yards rushing) early in the fourth quarter.

“I think Brennan Armstrong is a heck of a football player,” Huesman said. “He can throw it. He runs better than people probably give him credit for. He can make you miss. He made us miss.”

Armstrong threw for 246 yards, 56 on a touchdown pass to Davis. He rushed for 105, 64 on a scoring jaunt.

“There’s tons of things to fix,” Armstrong said.

And that’s to be expected as he and his teammates transition from the pass-happy schemes of former coach Bronco Mendenhall and coordinator Robert Anae to the more balanced approach – 35 runs and 34 passes Saturday – of Elliott and coordinator Dez Kitchings.

While Richmond returns to FCS competition on Saturday against 0-1 Saint Francis (Pa.), Virginia heads to 1-1 Illinois, an opponent the Cavaliers dumped 42-14 here last September. We’ll learn much more about UR and UVa then, especially regarding the Cavaliers’ ability to close, a shortcoming that had two causes Saturday.